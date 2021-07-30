upGrad appoints Abdul Wajid Shaikh as Head of Performance Marketing for India

upGrad, an edtech major in Asia, today announced the appointment of Abdul Wajid Shaikh as the Head of Performance Marketing for India. As part of his new role at upGrad, Abdul will be driving end-to-end performance marketing across digital platforms. Additionally, he will also work towards streamlining and automation of the entire performance marketing processes to facilitate profitability.

Abdul has been part of the digital marketing ecosystem for more than a decade. He brings with him in depth experience in Performance Marketing, Programmatic buying, OTT, Mobile Ad tech Operations, E-commerce Advertising, Social Media Marketing and App Promotion. Through his past endeavours Abdul has been associated with brands like WhiteHat Jr, Flipkart, Viu OTT, InMobi, Mobiclicks.co.za, amongst others. As a firm believer in upskilling and staying relevant, Abdul will be using his expertise to help others upskill and also upgrade his skillset in the process.

On welcoming Abdul to his new role, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad, said, "We are thrilled to have yet another LifeLong learner, Abdul who joins the upGrad family. Aligned with our vision, he brings with him deep domain expertise, given his decade long experience with other digital brands. I am confident that Abdul joining our dynamic performance marketing vertical will help us scale newer heights while staying true to our vision and core beliefs.”

Abdul Wajid Shaikh, Head of Performance Marketing, upGrad, added, "Being part of upGrad is going to be an exciting new phase for me. The edtech space is booming with potential and prospects waiting to be explored. And upGrad is at the cusp of new possibilities and opportunities. I resonate with upGrad as a brand and its philosophy of Lifelong Learning. While I am enthused to bring all my experience and expertise to bolster upGrad's presence, I am also excited about picking up new skills along this journey."

upGrad had recently announced the appointment of Shreyas Shevade as the Head of Creative and Content Marketing for India to integrate its brand messaging across traditional and new media. With an appointment of another leader in the team, the edtech major is gunning for a fully integrated team to drive the brand’s Marketing strategies.

