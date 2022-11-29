Universal Beverages Limited appoints MK Vasudev as COO

Universal Beverages Limited has appointed MK Vasudev as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Announcing it on his LinkedIn profile, Vasudev said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Operating Officer at Universal Beverages Limited!”



Vasudev joins Universal Beverages Limited from AB InBev India, where he was Regional Sales Manager - South. He had joined the company in February 2022. Before this, he was with Hell Energy, Act Fibernet and Dish TV.



