Uday Kotak to take on non-executive board member role

Media veteran Manoj Jagyasi has joined Nanda Capital as Advisor and Investment Committee Member.

Jagyasi's decision to join Nanda Capital stems from his passion for mentoring businesses. In his new capacity, Jagyasi will work closely with the fund's leadership team to identify promising investment opportunities and provide invaluable insights to entrepreneurs.

Commenting on his new role, Jagyasi stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Nanda Capital Holdings and contributing to their mission of supporting and guiding startups. I look forward to leveraging my experience in media and mentoring to help nurture and scale promising ventures."

He further adds, “Being a part of the sales, marketing and media realm for many years my learning curve evolved rapidly, I have been fortunate enough to have worked closely with someone of the industry’s best visionaries and promoters of large organization, which helped build my overall professional path. I was able to grasp nuances of business at an early stage of my professional journey, which is very essential for value driven organizations and I hope that I would be able to pass on those learning to these new age founders.”

Jagyasi confidently states that, “I have a very strong feeling that working together, both Nanda Capital Holdings and I will be picking great startups who will be creating a great positive impact in our country’s socio and economic welfare.”

Jagyasi's remarkable career spans across the media industry, where he has held prominent roles and made significant contributions to several organizations. He decided to join Nanda Capital with an aim to leverage his expertise to support startups in their journey to success.

Jagyasi now wears two hats of CBO & Strategic Advisor to the Board of Bharta24 and advisor for Nanda Capital Holdings.

Jagyasi is a highly accomplished media veteran with extensive experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership positions, driving the growth and success of various media organizations. Recognized for his strategic insights and mentoring capabilities, Jagyasi is sought after as an advisor and consultant.

He is a seasoned business executive with a track record of success in the broadcast media and FMCG industries. He has worked with companies such as India Today Group, Hindustan Unilever, Network 18, ITV Network, and ZEE.

He has 20 years of sales and management experience and has worked across locations in India. He is competent in business strategy, execution, and working with cross-functional & multi-location and high-performance teams.