Tsutsumu Otani to be new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Otani shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata who was spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the new top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).
Otani will be taking on new responsibility as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Otani is also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan.
He shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023 as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
As part of this move, Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) has been further elevated as Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.
Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Yogesh Mathur as the new Director will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.
Further Sanjeev Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.
Reliance Retail Ventures onboards Amul's R S Sodhi: Report
Sodhi has been roped in for growing Reliance Retail's grocery vertical
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Amul's R S Sodhi has joined Reliance Retail Ventures, as per media reports.
He has been taken on board for helping in the growth of Reliance Retail's grocery vertical.
The brand is gearing up to build its presence in the fruits and vegetable segment.
Sodhi stepped down as Amul's Managing Director in January after a long term of 31 years.
Ashutosh Sharma appointed VP-Marketing at EaseMyTrip
Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
EaseMyTrip, the online travel company, has roped in Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President, Marketing. Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Marketing at EaseMyTrip.com!”, Sharma’s LinkedIn post read.
Previously, Sharma has worked with GroupM, Adobe, Microsoft, Maruti Suzuki, Bose Headphones & Speakers, and Shell Engine Oil & Lubricants from concept to strategy to media planning to roll-out to optimization to post-campaign evaluations.
Sharma is an experienced Digital Marketing Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.
Sochcast ropes in Kavya Srivatsa as General Manager
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom and Gong
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Sochcast, an immersive audio platform designed to amplify and encourage women's voices, has appointed Kavya Srivatsa as its new General Manager.
“With a strong marketing, media relations and communications background, Kavya brings a wealth of expertise to the position. Kavya is a media professional with experience in the US, UK, and Indian markets,” the comoany said.
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with integrated marketing teams to develop and execute communication strategies for companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom, and Gong.
Srivatsa’s educational qualifications include an MSc. in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.A. in Political Science, Labor Studies and Employee Relations from Rutgers University, where she graduated summa cum laude.
As General Manager of Sochcast, Srivatsa will lead the platform's next phase of growth and innovation. She is passionate about pushing boundaries and disrupting the immersive audio content space.
"I truly believe that our 'soch' has the power to both set us apart and bring us together," says Srivatsa.
"I am excited to lead a talented team that is equally passionate about amplifying diverse voices and highlighting the work of the people behind the message."
"We are thrilled to welcome Kavya Srivatsa to Sochcast as our new General Manager," says Harry Bhatia, co-founder of Sochcast. "Her global experience and fresh ideas will be invaluable in scaling our platform and leading Sochcast to new heights of success."
Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing
Agrawal brings over 15 years of experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:49 PM | 2 min read
E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing at Shiprocket. Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.
Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”
Somil Agrawal, Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."
Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as Chief Growth Officer
She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:04 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its Chief Growth Officer. Jatkar comes with rich experience of more than 20 years in media and consumer technology. She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.
In her new role at Wavemaker, Jatkar will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepa as part of the leadership team at Wavemaker. Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As Chief Growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”
A media veteran, Jatkar has worked with India’s largest media agency eco-system to build strategic growth programs, lead the revenue function, deploy business plans to enhance operational excellence and build capabilities at scale across the partner eco-system. Deepa has been an active voice at industry forums to champion the diversity and inclusion agenda for women leaders, and was part of the core team that hosted Meta India’s ‘Agency Women Leadership day’.
Commenting on her new role, Deepa said, “Wavemaker is a forward-looking agency. It is building a digital transformation approach across all their businesses and is producing some of the finest data driven work across its key clients. I have really been impressed by their vision and conviction of bringing in positive provocation to the media industry and I am super excited to work alongside the Wavemaker leadership to take this mandate to new heights.”
A national level basketball player, Jatkar coaches kids and teens to hone their basketball skills. Deepa also volunteers at a local non-profit organisation that drives basketball excellence programs for kids from diverse/ less privileged communities.
Fintech start-up Leaf Round appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as CMO
Prior to joining Leaf Round, Ramalingam was the Head of Marketing at CoinDCX
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Fintech start-up Leaf Round has announced the appointment of Ramalingam Subramanian as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to joining Leaf Round, Ramalingam was the Head of Marketing at CoinDCX for three years.
Speaking on the appointment, Nishchay Nath, CEO & Co-founder said, “We are thrilled to have Ramalingam on board our team that is rapidly growing. His experience handling new asset class, finance and its underlying technology, and of course, retail sector, spans over a decade and will prove vital for our next level of growth. His role will be instrumental for devising effective strategies for further market penetration and bringing in the culture for the brand. Our goal is to evolve into one of the leading players in offering investment products that help you generate an alternative source of income in an innovative way for the Indian market.”
Ramalingam has a Master’s degree in management from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, and has also worked across brands like Cipla, Coca Cola and TCS, where he was responsible for strategic launches and building organisational capability. Ramalingam also founded Prarambhan Creative Works, a brand and marketing agency with offices across the country.
Ramalingam Subramanian said, "I have always believed that financial independence is critical for a nation's growth. Diversification helps in achieving this independence. Having worked extensively in developing a new-age asset class to help citizens diversify, I felt there is still a strong need for products that deliver consistent returns in a safe, secure, and compliant manner. Here's where Leaf Round became an automatic choice with its vision, the founding team, and the limitless passion to solve this."
PubMatic appoints James Young as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand
Prior to PubMatic, Young was Managing Director, Australia, for Magnite
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
PubMatic has appointed James Young as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).
Beginning September 2023, Young will lead the ANZ team, managing strategy, sales and operations for PubMatic in the region, as the company continues to focus on delivering effective, innovative, and responsible media solutions to publishers and advertisers.
Young said: “The ANZ market has enormous potential for growth, and I’m excited that I’ll be part of a company that is at the forefront of the digital advertising industry. I look forward to working closely with PubMatic customers and partners to drive success in the region.”
Prior to PubMatic, Young was the Managing Director, Australia, for Magnite, and also held senior roles with Telaria, The Guardian, and eBay. He is co-chair of the IAB Video Council.
Jason Barnes, Asia-Pacific Chief Revenue Officer, PubMatic, said: “PubMatic is in a period of significant growth and James’s pedigree in the digital advertising market and experience with broadcast on demand advertising will bring incredible value to the team and our publisher and advertiser customers.”
