Tsutsumu Otani to be new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Otani shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata who was spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the new top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Otani will be taking on new responsibility as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Otani is also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan.

He shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023 as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

As part of this move, Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) has been further elevated as Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.

Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Yogesh Mathur as the new Director will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.

Further Sanjeev Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.

