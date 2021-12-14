Trent's Ekta Saran joins Aditya Birla Fashion as VP Brand Head StyleUp

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has appointed Ekta Saran as VP Brand Head StyleUp. As per her LinkedIn profile, Saran joined the company in November.



Saran joins Aditya Birla Fashion from Tata Group-owned Trent where she spent over two decades in various roles. In her last role at Trent, she was Head Product & Customer - Zudio.



"Such an amazing journey of 21 years at Trent. I say goodbye with a lot of love and gratitude for all the amazing teams, colleagues, friends, brands & experiences. I look forward to an exciting journey with Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd as Brand Head for new and upcoming brand," Saran said in a LinkedIn post.





Saran is a retail professional with expertise in turnarounds and transformations of businesses.

