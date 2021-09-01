Times of India’s Brand Director Sanjeev Bhargava retires

Times of India’s Brand Director Sanjeev Bhargava has retired. The news has been confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.

Bhargav, who has been associated with TOI for over four years now, has now turned a consultant, starting his advisory firm Brainchild Advisory Services LLP.

According to Bhargav’s Linkedin profile, he has “now embarked on a new journey to assist businesses in finding new paths to higher growth and profitability.

“Apart from the consultant's role to a couple of industries, I am an advisor and investor on a micro-influencer platform, angel investor and advisor with a supply chain automation platform for the restaurant industry and a corporate trainer for business development and leadership strategies,” his profile mentions.

Bhargav has more than 30 years of marketing and advertising experience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)