Times Now Navbharat appoints Ranjit Kumar as Senior Executive Editor

Times Now Navbharat has appointed Ranjit Kumar as its Senior Executive Editor. In his role, Kumar will closely work with the channel’s editorial leadership team and spearhead the overall functionalities including output desk, assignment, news research, guest coordination, social media and production.

Based out of Times Now Navbharat’ s Noida office, Ranjit will report to Navika Kumar, Group Editor, Times Network and Editor-in-Chief, Times Now Navbharat.

Navika Kumar, Group Editor, Times Network and Editor-in-Chief, Times Now Navbharat said, “It is heartening and encouraging to see Times Now Navbharat’s promising growth and strong resonance with the viewers, within a year of its launch. In our constant endeavour to deliver best-in-class content to our viewers, we are bolstering our editorial team that is committed to our growth mission. We are delighted to welcome Ranjit to the team, who brings the perfect combination of knowledge and domain expertise. With his deep understanding of the Hindi Television News space and newsroom operations, I am confident Ranjit will be a valuable addition in helping us scale new heights and set new industry benchmarks.”

On his appointment, Ranjit Kumar said, “Times Now Navbharat has made a distinctive impact in the Hindi news genre with its superior content, and I am thrilled to be a part of one of the finest news teams in the country today. What sets the channel apart, is the credibility, accuracy and decisiveness it brings in its news reportage, which is a reflection of true journalism. I look forward to taking on this mantle and synergize my efforts to help the channel meet its objectives.”

