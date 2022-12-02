Times Network's Pranav Bakshi moves on

Bakshi, who served a decade at the company, has not announced his next move yet

Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network has decided to move on from his role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

He announced his departure from the group on LinkedIn Friday noon, “With almost a decade done ! It’s time to move on from the Times Network!”

He hasn’t announced his next move yet.

Thanking his Times Network group colleagues, Bakshi further writes: “It’s been a pleasure to work & build out the digital business over the last 6 years! From just social to one of the top news sites & last year has been a journey to drive digital videos across platforms & partnerships! Growing 10-12x across genres of news, entertainment & infotainment! All thanks to the guidance of Anand MK and from the management & editorial team Navika Kumar, Srivathsan S, Jignesh Kenia, Gaurav Dhawan, Anup Vishwanathan, Nikunj Dalmia, Mihir Bhatt, Jagdish, Rahul, Nikunj Garg, K Yegneshwara Iyer.”

The biggest contributors to this success will always be the team behind it Kranti Sambhav, Subhajit Sengupta, Neha Verma, Chetna Singh, Rudrani Chattoraj, Rajesh Sharma teams (wish could tag all of you)."

Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. Earlier, he worked with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and corporate head for almost five years. He also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.

He ended his post with-“Next post from the new workplace soon."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)