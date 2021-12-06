Times Bridge elevates Viral Jani to EVP & Country Head, India

Times Bridge, the strategic, global investment and partnership arm of The Times Group of India, has elevated Viral Jani to EVP & Country Head, India. Prior to his elevation, he was SVP Investment Operations since he joined the organisation in February 2018.

Based in Mumbai, he overlooks the success of Times Bridge’s rising investment portfolio in India through an innovation network of partner companies spread across the country. Time Bridge’s portfolio includes Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, MUBI, Thrive, Vice, Business Insider, The Weather Channel and others.



Jani has been the driving force behind several challenging projects in Consumer Tech, Television Broadcasting, Digital, Social Media and Media Planning. He has almost two decades of experience in media and technology.



Prior to Times Bridge, he was part of the early leadership team at Twitter in India where he led strategy and media partnerships for Twitter across India. He was instrumental in launching many new initiatives/products for Twitter in India including videos and content monetisation.



In the early part of his career, he was associated with launching and driving growth for major media houses like NDTV, Disney, Viacom, Times Television and GroupM in India.

