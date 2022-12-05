TheSmallBigIdea makes key elevations to strengthen leadership team

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. Jaibeer joins from Cheil India, to further strengthen and support the creative offering of Havas Worldwide India.



He will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s North India operations, which is one of the biggest offices of the agency in India. With over 100 employees and apart from its biggest client Reckitt, it manages some of India’s leading brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others.



Following Anupama Ramaswamy’s appointment as the Chief Creative Officer earlier in October, Jaibeer’s appointment is part of Havas Worldwide India’s ongoing senior leadership restructuring. He will work closely with Bobby Pawar, Chairman & CCO, Havas Group India, Anupama, and Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation, has added several marquee clients, and has strengthened its creative and strategy teams through a series of appointments.



Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “I welcome Jaibeer to the Havas family. I am certain with his vast experience, he will add tremendous value to the agency’s transformational journey.”



Manas Lahiri said, “I’ve known Jaibeer for years now and his deep understanding of advertising and rich experience of building great brands will help us further solidify the creative offerings of Havas Worldwide India.”



Jaibeer Ahmad said, “These are exciting times at Havas Worldwide India. The agency is completely future-ready, and the Havas Village proposition has helped to successfully demonstrate integration across the group. Furthermore, with their strategic and creative vision, Rana and Bobby have set the agency on an enviable growth trajectory. I'm excited to collaborate with Manas and Anupama and contribute to the group's extraordinary growth story.”



With over 22 years of brand-building experience in advertising and marketing, Jaibeer has been in leadership roles for the last 11 years playing a pivotal role in the brand strategy, creative development, new business development, overall revenue growth and team mentorship. In his last role at Cheil India, he was instrumental in setting up and managing the agency’s non-Samsung business unit. Jaibeer also has a proven track record in leading integrated marketing campaigns for powerful global brands, start-ups and local brands which include MG Motors, ITC, Adidas, PepsiCo, Airtel, All Out, JK Tyres, TCS, Unicef, Nestle, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, HCL, Carlsberg, OLX and J&K Tourism, to name a few.