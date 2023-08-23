The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as COO

The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Karan Singla as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move underlines the brand's determination to enhance its market presence as a leader in the comfort tech industry, establish an omnichannel footprint, and achieve extensive offline expansion across diverse geographies in India. With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.

Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, where he excelled in regional sales, network expansion, and innovative distribution strategies. This expertise led him to pivotal roles at Rebel Foods, first as VP - Head of Operations & Expansion for India and subsequently as Country Manager in Indonesia, driving growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Now, at The Sleep Company, Singla will leverage his exceptional track record to fuel operational excellence, guide market expansion, omnichannel presence, and substantial offline growth. His impressive record positions him perfectly to lead The Sleep Company towards market dominance, utilising his strategic insights and operational acumen to reinforce its industry standing.

Stepping into his role with a clear vision, Karan Singla expressed, “I am thrilled to be part of The Sleep Company; it is a brand that is poised to disrupt an industry that has remained stagnant for half a century. These transformative moments are a rarity in any sector – much like Airbnb reshaping hospitality and EVs challenging traditional automobiles. Our patented SmartGRID technology will revolutionise the comfort tech industry. Together, we look forward to making The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands with a distinct omnichannel model. We have started our offline retail journey and we intend to strengthen our position as a market leader. We will continue to invest in building robust operations, supply chain ecosystem and keep on striving to provide the best in class customer experience to all our consumers.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Karan Singla as our Chief Operating Officer," said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan's strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company's operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry."

The Sleep Company’s unwavering commitment to transforming the sleep and sitting experience, combined with Singla’s visionary leadership, heralds a transformation for the comfort tech industry. As the company continues to expand its horizons and introduce cutting-edge solutions, it stands poised to usher in a future where unparalleled comfort is accessible to all.

