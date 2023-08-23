The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as COO
Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility
The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Karan Singla as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move underlines the brand's determination to enhance its market presence as a leader in the comfort tech industry, establish an omnichannel footprint, and achieve extensive offline expansion across diverse geographies in India. With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.
Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, where he excelled in regional sales, network expansion, and innovative distribution strategies. This expertise led him to pivotal roles at Rebel Foods, first as VP - Head of Operations & Expansion for India and subsequently as Country Manager in Indonesia, driving growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Now, at The Sleep Company, Singla will leverage his exceptional track record to fuel operational excellence, guide market expansion, omnichannel presence, and substantial offline growth. His impressive record positions him perfectly to lead The Sleep Company towards market dominance, utilising his strategic insights and operational acumen to reinforce its industry standing.
Stepping into his role with a clear vision, Karan Singla expressed, “I am thrilled to be part of The Sleep Company; it is a brand that is poised to disrupt an industry that has remained stagnant for half a century. These transformative moments are a rarity in any sector – much like Airbnb reshaping hospitality and EVs challenging traditional automobiles. Our patented SmartGRID technology will revolutionise the comfort tech industry. Together, we look forward to making The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands with a distinct omnichannel model. We have started our offline retail journey and we intend to strengthen our position as a market leader. We will continue to invest in building robust operations, supply chain ecosystem and keep on striving to provide the best in class customer experience to all our consumers.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Karan Singla as our Chief Operating Officer," said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan's strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company's operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry."
The Sleep Company’s unwavering commitment to transforming the sleep and sitting experience, combined with Singla’s visionary leadership, heralds a transformation for the comfort tech industry. As the company continues to expand its horizons and introduce cutting-edge solutions, it stands poised to usher in a future where unparalleled comfort is accessible to all.
MiQ appoints Rohit Monga as the Head of product and partnerships for India
In his last role, Monga headed the sales team at Criteo
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
MiQ, a global advertising technology company, has appointed Rohit Monga as the head of product, partnerships, and marketing in India. He will be responsible for expanding MiQ’s commercial business and build partnerships in India. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Rohit brings an extensive understanding of advertising products and services with a global market exposure.
Rohit comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry and has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including retail media. Rohit has built successful go-to-market and sustainable businesses strategies across technology and digital businesses. In his last role, Rohit headed the sales team at Criteo, where he led the new business acquisition for the India market, read a press release.
In the past, he has worked with brands like Oracle and EY and closely engaged with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company's growth plans, focusing on short- and long-term goals, and boosting the product portfolio and partnerships for the brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Siddharth Dabhade, Global Commercial Board Member and Managing Director, MiQ said, “India is a key growth market for MiQ, and we are focused on bringing exceptional talent to our team to bolster our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver data-driven programmatic advertising solutions to brands and digital media agencies. Rohit has the right balance of technology and media acumen. I welcome Rohit to our India team and look forward to partnering with him in our growth journey ahead.”
Rohit Monga, Head of Product at MiQ, said “I am excited to join MiQ to shape the future of programmatic advertising in India. In a fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, we bring our technology and data analytics expertise to drive results for our clients. My focus will be on building solutions for India and engaging with new clients and partners to drive our business goals. I look forward to building strong relations further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”
Rohit has a bachelor's degree in engineering in information technology from Rajasthan University and has won various accolades. Rohit is an industry thought leader who has spoken at several AdTech conferences and events.
Rajaraman Sundaram joins Disney Star as Head-Office of Country Manager
Prior to this, he was with Viacom18 as Executive VP & Business Head for Colors Tamil
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
Rajaraman Sundaram has joined Disney Star as Head-Office of Country Manager.
He was previously with Viacom18 as Executive VP & Business Head for Colors Tamil.
Sundaram has over 20 years of industry experience in broadcast media.
He has earlier worked with Asianet Star Communications, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd, NDTV Imagine, STAR India and Vijay Television.
Rise of Supriya Shrinate from anchor-editor and spokesperson to now CWC member
Shrinate has now been included in the CWC as special invitee
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 12:44 PM | 1 min read
Supriya Shrinate, a former journalist, who currently serves as a National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress has now been appointed as a member of The Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In 2022, Congress also appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.
In less than five years, Shrinate’s political career has witnessed a phenomenal rise. She contested the 2019 Indian general election (Lok Sabha election) from Maharajganj constituency
Prior to joining politics, Shrinate spent 18 years in Print and Electronic Media. She started her career as Special Correspondent with India Today in 2001 and later joined NDTV as Assistant Editor in 2004. Her stint with ET Now began in 2008 when she joined as Chief Editor - News. The same year, she was appointed as Policy Editor and Executive Editor for ET Now. She completed 10 years as Executive Editor before deciding to take a plunge in politics.
Shrinate is the daughter of former MP Harsh Vardhan. She was educated at the Loreto Convent Lucknow. She graduated with a Master of Arts in History from the University of Delhi.
Dhruv Dhawan joins Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads
Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Dhruv Dhawan has been appointed as Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar. He made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his new role, Dhawan will be leading a team focused on providing value to advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals.
“After 9+ years at Google, I am moving on to the next ride/adventure in the CMT world (realised my career has been all about CMT - Comms, Media, Tech). I have taken over the position of Head of Ads for Disney Hotstar and will be leading a team focussed on providing true value to our advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years where he held several leadership roles. The last position that he held at the company was Industry Lead - FMCG and CPG D2C where he worked closely on business, marketing, product areas across large FMCG players.
Previously, Dhawan has worked with Bharti Airtel Limited,
Google’s Kiran Mani to join Viacom18 as CEO Digital
Mani will reportedly spearhead JioCinema’s growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has brought on board Google’s Kiran Mani as the CEO of its digital vertical, according to media reports. Mani is currently Google’s General Manager & MD for Android and Google Play for APAC region.
According to a report, Mani will oversee the growth of JioCinema.
Mani has been associated with Google for nearly 13 years now, having joined the company in March 2010 as Head of Sales-India. He has been an Angel Investor at The Bodi Tree since 2014.
Girish Nair joins NDTV as Assignment Editor
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Senior media professional Girish Nair has joined NDTV as Assignment Editor. He will also see the responsibilities of research and digital integration here.
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News for about three and a half years as Assignment Editor, as well as handling the responsibilities of digital integration.
Nair has over two decades of media experience. He has earlier served stints at Zee News where he looked after the Integrated Multi Media Network and India Today Group and CNN-IBN( now News18).
Senior journalist Rajkishore appointed Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Digital
Prior to this, he was Executive Director for the India chapter of a US-UK based thinktank
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:05 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Rajkishore has been appointed as Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar Digital.
Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director for the India chapter of US-UK based thinktank 'Global Policy Insights' (GPI) and consultant with India Today Group's digital channel 'News Tak'.
Rajkishore was earlier with ABP News as Political Editor in May 2016. In 2019, he launched 'ABP Ganga' as an editor. Leaving 'ABP Ganga' in 2021, he became Editor-at-Large in ABP Group.
Prior to 'ABP News', Rajkishore was associated with 'Dainik Jagran', where he was working as the National Chief of Bureau. Rajkishore headed the national bureau for 42 editions of 15 states in 'Dainik Jagran'.
Rajkishore began his career with Danik Jagran in 2003. Prior to 'Dainik Jagran', Rajkishore had also worked with 'Amar Ujala' as Chief Reporter in Kanpur. He has also been a part of the Punjab and Haryana launching team of 'Amar Ujala' in the year 2000.
