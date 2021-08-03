The Q appoints Pankaj Rai as the Head of Ad Sales for North & East regions

Hindi General Entertainment Channel The Q announces the appointment of Pankaj Rai as the Head of Ad Sales for the North and East regions. Based out of The Q’s New Delhi office, Rai will directly report to CEO Simran Hoon and will be responsible for driving the advertising sales for the channel in the respective regions.

“A seasoned media professional, Pankaj brings with him over 15 years of expansive industry experience. Prior to joining The Q, Pankaj was associated with Zee Network, Mid-Day and Shaadi.com in various capacities. He has handled key accounts for linear TV channels including Zee TV, Zee Cinema, &TV among others. With hands-on media sales experience across TV, Print and Digital, he has successfully contributed to top-level revenues. Pankaj also has deep understanding of traditional and new media functioning thus giving The Q an added advantage,” the company said.

Speaking on the appointment of Pankaj Rai, Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer, The Q says, “We are delighted to welcome Pankaj to The Q. This is one of our most awaited and critical hires in Ad Sales for the North and East regions and we are confident of the value he will add to our growing portfolio of advertisers. Given his exceptionally strong relationships and business acumen with stakeholders in the market, we look forward to him bolstering our businesses to new heights.”

Talking about his new role at The Q as Head of Ad Sales for North & East Regions, Pankaj Rai says, “I am delighted and grateful for this opportunity with The Q. The Q brings to the market an exciting proposition unlike any other channel in the GEC space. The channel has also seen tremendous growth within a short span and continues to gain popularity among viewers and advertisers which by itself speaks volumes. I am excited on this new innings and look forward to working closely with Simran and the team entire team as we steer towards the next wave of growth.”

Pankaj Rai’s appointment is with immediate effect.

