Tata Consumer Products’ Sagar Boke joins Vectura-Fertin Pharma as Country Head

Boke recently moved out of Tata Consumer Products where he was heading Customer & Shopper Marketing - Food and Beverages

Sagar Boke, who recently moved out of Tata Consumer Products & Tata Chemicals, has joined Vectura-Fertin Pharma as Country Head.

He made the announcement with a post on social media.

Vectura-Fertin Pharma is part of Philip Morris International/

Boke was with Tata Consumer Products for over 3.5 years. He was heading the customer and shopper marketing for foods and beverages along with leading the marketing, food business unit.

