Tanisha Sangha quits Network18
Sangha, who was Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth, had joined the company in July 2022
Tanisha Sangha has quit as Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth.
Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Sangha wrote, “I have always found leaving an organisation after a few years difficult. But, when you've only been around a couple of months and still find it hard to move on it must mean something!
I thoroughly enjoyed my short stint at Network18 Media & Investments Limited. My few months here were full of learning - both professional and personal. Proud to have been associated with a network that truly embodies a respectful, inclusive and professional work culture.”
Sangha had joined the company in July 2022 from India Today after a 12-year-old stint. At Network 18, she used to strategise growth initiatives for digital videos across the board.
In the past, she has also worked with Robin Roy Films as Assistant Director and Production Head. She began her career with NDTV as Assistant Producer and then moved on to join NewsX as a producer.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ipsos appoints Michel Guidi as COO & Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
Both have been appointed for the Executive Committee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 7:00 PM | 1 min read
Ipsos has appointed Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Vezinhet will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.
Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV president Suparna Singh resigns
Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have also quit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
In yet another high-profile resignation since Adani Group taking management control of NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh has put in her papers. Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer have also quit.
The information was shared by the company with BSE.
“The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company,” the communication from NDTV to BSE read.
The news was further shared by CEO & Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia with NDTV employees in an internal mail.
“As an update, three of our colleagues: Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee and Kawaljit Singh Bedi have submitted their resignations and have decided to move on from NDTV. They have been the pillars of strength for the group and have played important roles in getting the company back to profitability. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours," he reporetdly wrote in the mail.
"In line with the thoughts I shared during the town hall, the Adani Group is committed to transitioning NDTV into a new-age, global digital media organisation. As I interact with many of you at NDTV, I am more than convinced that we have the value system, mindset, capability and credibility to make our aspirations come true soon. We shall work together and keep you updated at all stages," he said.
Suparna spent 25 years with NDTV, including various functions: editorial in both broadcast TV and internet, revenue and cost management. She is credited with creating and running NDTV Convergence.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as ASCI board member comes to an end
Sinha had been associated with ASCI for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Board member has come to an end.
Sinha, who is the Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, had been associated with the advertising body for 20 years.
He shared the news in a tweet.
Grateful to ASCI , all Board members and Manisha,Vinod and staff as a 20 year innings comes to an end . 10 years on the board and 10 years on the Consumer Complaints Council @ascionline pic.twitter.com/VtIkeLy3hv— Shashi Sinha (@Shashimediabran) January 12, 2023
Sinha is currently also the chairman of BARC. He took over the role in March last year.
Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as Past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Past President of The Ad Club, Current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC). He was also the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
R/GA CMO Ashish Prashar moves on
He once served as the press secretary of Boris Johnson during his tenure as the Mayor of London
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Ashish Prashar, the CMO of New York-based innovation consultancy and digital design and advertising agency, has reportedly stepped down. He will be in office till February 3, as per media reports.
Prashar has over 15 years of experience in communications and is a seasoned campaigner, political strategist and executive.
Prashar joined the agency in 2020 and has a background in journalism and politics. He was also once the press secretary of Boris Johnson when he served as the Mayor of London and of former UK PM Tony Blair. He has also worked extensively on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GroupM appoints Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director - Motivator
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe; this is her third stint at GroupM
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 13, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
GroupM has appointed Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director at Motivator.
In her 15+ years of experience, this will be Kaur’s third stint at GroupM.
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe for about two years serving its two agencies - Starcom and Zenith.
She started her career with GroupM in 2007 as a business executive and was later elevated as business manager. That stint was till 2011.
Kaur later worked with organisations like Reprise Media, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues for different markets like APAC, EMEA and SE Asia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ipsos makes two key appointments to global executive committee
Michel Guidi has been named COO and Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 4:25 PM | 2 min read
Ipsos announces two key appointments to our global Executive Committee: Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Leading our global people strategy Valerie Vezinhet, Ipsos’ new Chief People Officer will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency. A graduate from ESSEC, Michel joins Ipsos with a 23-year long experience in the Insights industry. For the past 17 years, he led Dynata’s international expansion as Managing Director International, as well as other activities in the areas of Operations, Product, and Innovation.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao. Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Joyee Biswas to head sports and media partnerships at Virtualness
Biswas was previously associated with Singtel, ESPN and more recently, Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Virtualness, a mobile-first platform, announced today that Joyee Biswas will join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media partnerships.
Sports and media organizations have been trendsetters for decades. They are amongst the first to leverage next-generation technology, NFTs, digital collectables and the metaverse to engage and entertain fans, and unlock new revenue lines. The discussion has moved from "whether" web3 is relevant, to "how" sports and media can benefit from the power of decentralization, blockchain and web3.
Sports fandom cuts through geographies and culture. Two of the top three followed accounts on both Instagram and Facebook are sports stars. Fans passionately follow mainstream sports like Basketball to niche sports like Surfing. They have a strong appetite for customized experiences, ownership and personalized commerce that web3 uniquely enables.
"With 20+ years of leadership experience in top technology, media and telecom corporations, and having scaled businesses across the globe, Joyee has differentiated insights and relationships across IP-based industries," said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Co-founders of Virtualness. "Sports and media owners have a huge opportunity to reach tech-savvy, mobile-first and young demographics in newer ways. Joyee is a key hire to fuel Virtualness' expansion."
"Kirthiga and Saurabh's vision of enabling the world's expressions deeply resonates with me. The early sports win with Philippine Basketball Association is a testimony to their vision and focus on execution," said Joyee Biswas. "I'm thrilled to join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media."
"I am delighted that Joyee is joining Virtualness. The founders of Virtualness are an impressive combination. Now, together with Joyee, they make an extremely talented team," said Peter Hutton, ex-Head of Sports Partnerships Meta, ex-CEO Eurosport. "Over the years I have seen a series of transformations in the sports & gaming industry. Now is the time for another big leap, as we open up the opportunities of the Web3 world. Joyee with his strong sports and media expertise has already helped multiple media businesses in the Asia and Pacific regions grow their digital presence and revenues, and is the ideal person to partner their new journey into Web3."
Joyee has held the roles of Head of Sports, Singtel; Managing Director Asia, Eleven Sports Network and South East Asia Business Head, ESPN. Joyee most recently served as Meta's Head of Sports and Media Partnerships for Asia-Pacific. Alongwith building audience and revenue growth for partners across Instagram and Facebook, he drove virtual reality and metaverse adoption. Joyee holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from BIT Mesra and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIM, Calcutta.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube