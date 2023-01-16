Tanisha Sangha quits Network18

In yet another high-profile resignation since Adani Group taking management control of NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh has put in her papers. Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer have also quit.

The information was shared by the company with BSE.

“The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company,” the communication from NDTV to BSE read.

The news was further shared by CEO & Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia with NDTV employees in an internal mail.

“As an update, three of our colleagues: Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee and Kawaljit Singh Bedi have submitted their resignations and have decided to move on from NDTV. They have been the pillars of strength for the group and have played important roles in getting the company back to profitability. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours," he reporetdly wrote in the mail.

"In line with the thoughts I shared during the town hall, the Adani Group is committed to transitioning NDTV into a new-age, global digital media organisation. As I interact with many of you at NDTV, I am more than convinced that we have the value system, mindset, capability and credibility to make our aspirations come true soon. We shall work together and keep you updated at all stages," he said.

Suparna spent 25 years with NDTV, including various functions: editorial in both broadcast TV and internet, revenue and cost management. She is credited with creating and running NDTV Convergence.