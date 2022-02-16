Susan Credle to take over as IPG Global Chair

Credle will continue to be the agency's Chief Creative Officer

FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle will expand her remit to include leadership across all aspects of the agency as Global Chair, as per media reports. She will continue to lead the company’s global creative product as Global Chief Creative Officer.

This comes after Carter Murray stepping down as the Global CEO of Interpublic Group's FCB. He will depart in March.

Credle has been with FCB for over 6 years now.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)