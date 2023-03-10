Suhail Chandhok is the new CEO of U Mumba
Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise
Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Suhail Chandhok as the new CEO of U Mumba. As a main figure in the new direction of the club, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise, as the three-time finalists and Pro Kabaddi Season 2 Champions enter their 10th year in PKL.
Hailing from 3 generations of sports, Suhail brings over a decade of experience in the world of sports and entertainment, both in India and overseas. From being a professional Cricketer to one of India’s leading faces and voices of Sport, Chandhok comes in as a successful sports entrepreneur and a leading figure in the evolution of Kabaddi over the last decade, with deep commitment to the development of youth talent across the country.
The 35 year old, who has been involved in sporting entities such as the IPL, PKL, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League, Hockey India League and the exciting Yuva Kabaddi Series amongst others, will take on responsibilities with immediate effect as the team look to build on the successes of the last 9 seasons with the ethos of unearthing some of the best young talent the Pro Kabaddi League has seen.
On his appointment, U Mumba team owner, Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome Suhail to the U Mumba family, joining as CEO. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of Kabaddi and other sports in the country, Suhail will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for U Mumba in our 10th year of the franchise and beyond.”
On becoming the CEO, Suhail Chandhok said, “U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals. U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I’m thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team.”
PropTiger.com hires Sridhar Srinivasan as National Sales Head
He has previously held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 3:30 PM | 3 min read
PropTiger.com, the country’s leading digital real estate brokerage company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Srinivasan as their National Sales Head. In his new role, Srinivasan will be responsible for driving the company's growth to new heights, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, distribution, product management, fintech, and value-added services.
PropTiger.com is owned by REA India, the country's largest full-stack real estate technology platform that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com. The brand is highly regarded by its customers and has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Srinivasan's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in the highly competitive real estate market.
Srinivasan brings to the table a comprehensive business experience spanning over two and a half decades, with a proven track record in verticals such as insurance, e-commerce, and lending. He has held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India, amongst others.
As National Sales Head, Srinivasan will be overseeing various aspects of the business, including building retail teams, developing innovative value-added services, and ensuring that the brand remains the preferred choice for customers. His appointment is a testament to PropTiger.com's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com) & Business Head, PropTiger.com, said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Sridhar join our team, and we believe that he will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing our business approach. As we continue to expand and grow, Sridhar’s remarkable credentials, extensive domain knowledge, and expertise will prove invaluable in driving our growth trajectory forward.’’
Speaking on his appointment, Sridhar Srinivasan, National Sales Head, PropTiger.com said, "I am excited to be joining PropTiger.com at a time when the company is experiencing phenomenal growth. It's an honour to be part of a brand that has the lineage of REA Group Australia, a global leader in digital real estate. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the success of the brand and to ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to serving this company to my fullest potential and clocking numerous milestones along the way.”
A Science graduate from the reputed Osmania University, Sridhar went on to complete his MBA in fintech from BITS-Pilani. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket, table tennis, learning about ancient Indian history and the Vedas
Harsha Razdan: dentsu’s man of the moment
As CEO-South Asia, Razdan will be driving growth opportunities and creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Harsha Razdan, dentsu's new CEO-South Asia, is a brand veteran in the true sense of the term. For over 25 years now, he has been working across global FMCG organisations in various leadership roles, charting paths for tech-driven transformation with his expertise.
At dentsu, Razdan will drive growth opportunities. According to his new boss Rob Gilby, CEO-APAC, Razdan will create a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.
In his current role at KPMG, he leads clients, sectors and the channels program as Head-Clients and Markets. Razdan joined KPMG in 2018 and has since been part of the Advisory Leadership Team. He is also responsible for shaping KPMG India's communication strategy.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Razdan started his career at Pepsico as General Manager-Marketing, and after about 8 years moved on to Hindustan Lever as Regional Sales & Customer Manager.
He was later with Accenture, first as Partner and then as Managing Director - Consumer Goods & Services, till 2018.
Based out of Mumbai, Razdan's role at dentsu sure seems to be exciting, and as he himself put it "can’t wait to get started".
Pepperfry appoints Kushal Budhia as Head - Furniture Business
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Pepperfry has appointed Kushal Budhia to the new role as the Head of Furniture.
He joined Pepperfry in 2021 as the Head of Corporate Strategy where he led the financial planning and analysis and Corp Dev activities for the company.
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels and expanding the marketplace. With his prior experience in the strategy domain, he will aim to drive the medium and long-term growth plans of the organization and build a sustainable profitable business.
Prior to joining Pepperfry, Kushal was the Head of Strategy at Barbeque Nation where he was instrumental in raising funds and steering the company to IPO.
Ashish Shah, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said, "Over the past decade Pepperfry has democratised the availability of Furniture and Home Goods in the country. Through its Omnichannel presence across 100+ towns and in-house supply chain capabilities, Pepperfry has built a vibrant one-stop platform for buyers and sellers to meet and transact. As we enter into a new phase where we look to harness these capabilities and grow the category in India, we are excited to bring in Kushal Budhia to lead our Furniture Marketplace. Kushal brings in a wealth of strategic and operating knowledge with prior expertise in running businesses at scale and he will use the same to define our future roadmap for the furniture marketplace at Pepperfry.”
Kushal Budhia, Head of Furniture, Pepperfry, said, "The consumer tech journey in India and worldwide has been very progressive. The changing consumption patterns of aspirational and affluent households have been largely driving growth in this market. Our marketplace with a strong network of merchants and House Brands provides a wide product portfolio that expands our catalogue to increase the addressable market. I am looking forward to building a robust framework that will help our business maximize the benefits from the current market opportunities.”
Rashi Goel launches marketing platform Performonks
Goel was earlier Director of Marketing at Amazon
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
Rashi Goel, former Director of Marketing at Amazon, has launched Performonks, a marketing platform.
Goel was also with Nestle for nearly 5 years.
She was CMO India for The Kraft Heinz Company from August 2015 to December 2016.
Goel has worked with other big brands like L'Oreal India, Unilever, Coca Cola India and PepsiCo.
A post on her LinkedIn says: "While leading consumer businesses for 24+yrs, I learnt that at the 10-year mark, promotions get scarce and growth plateaus. We get feedback in our year-end reviews, but we do not have the resources or mentorship to overcome mindsets that hold us back. That's why I am building Performonks - The People Accelerator."
Goel has also also been writing a fortnightly newsletter - performonks.substack.com.
Harsha Razdan appointed CEO of dentsu, South Asia
Razdan joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Asia Pacific today announced the appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia, dentsu effective 1 May 2023.
“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu. “Harsha is an exceptional leader with a deep strategic understanding of the competitive landscape. His background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”
Harsha will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia, uniting teams around dentsu’s vision to be at the forefront of people-centered transformations that shape society. He will work with leaders to bring this long-term vision to life while building upon dentsu’s strong reputation of creativity and innovation and delivering excellence for clients.
Harsha Razdan commented on his appointment: “It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers. I can’t wait to get started.”
Harsha is a well-known and respected leader with over 25 years of experience, having worked across large, global FMCG organisations PepsiCo and Unilever, and consulting practices including Accenture where he spent four years in the UK. In all his roles he has consistently delivered growth and excellence for his clients. He joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner, responsible for overseeing both Clients & Markets and Consumer Markets, Life Sciences & Internet Business. He also sits on the Advisory Leadership team as well as the Global Consumer & Retail leadership team.
He will be based in Mumbai reporting to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.
Suchana Sarkar named CBO of Makani Creatives
Sarkar held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 3:37 PM | 2 min read
Makani Creatives has announced the appointment of Suchana Sarkar as its new Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Suchana will be responsible for overseeing the company's brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.
She brings a wide range of experience in brand management and marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Makani Creatives, Suchana held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha. In the last 14 years, she successfully developed and implemented brand strategies that drove growth and increased customer engagement for well-known brands like Surf Excel, Amazon dot In, Idea Cellular, Hershey’s etc. From multi-market, multi-channel campaigns to digital only brand launches, shopper interventions to packaging design – her width of the experience covers all touch points where a brand is manifested.
"We are excited to welcome Suchana Sarkar to our team as Chief Brand Officer," said Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives. "With her extensive experience in building and elevating global brands, we are confident that she will be a great asset in our company’s transformational journey."
"I am thrilled to partner Sameer Makani (founder), Aejaz Khan (CEO) and Pavan Punjabi (CIO) in heralding what we believe is the 2.0 era for Makani Creatives," said Suchana Sarkar. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working closely with the dynamic team and fantastic roster of clients in delivering effectiveness through some ambitious and audacious work."
Hoopr appoints Abhinav Singh as Head of Operations and Strategy
Prior to joining Hoopr, Singh was Director of Strategy at Toothsi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Music licensing platform Hoopr has appointed Abhinav Singh as the Head of Operations and Strategy. In his new role, Abhinav will be in charge of driving operations across divisions such as sales, marketing, music production and acquisition while working with the founders on growth strategies and building strategic relationships with other platforms and key players across the globe.
Prior to joining Hoopr, Abhinav Singh was Director of Strategy at Toothsi and has worked previously at Unitus Capital, IndigoEdge, and at Tata Power. He brings with him more than a decade worth of experience in finance, strategy and operations, and is also a musician.
Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, said, "Absolutely delighted to welcome Abhinav onboard as we begin the next phase of growth for Hoopr. Since our launch in July 2022, we have received great response from content creators, brands, broadcasters, and musicians across India, with almost 100,000 creators on board. We are focused on expanding globally and plan to launch more offerings across music, AI, and tech. Abhinav will be a pivotal part of the team that will be bringing these ideas to fruition.”
Abhinav began his career as an investment banker from Unitus Capital, a social impact-focused boutique investment bank, where he concentrated on a variety of industries, including microfinance, edtech, renewable energy, and healthtech. He then worked for Indigoedge, an investment bank with a focus on tech. After that, he spent two years working for Tata Power in the EV charging vertical. His latest role with Director of Strategy at Toothsi, a Series C startup, where he was in charge of the overall business strategy and collaborated directly with the CEO.
Abhinav also has a keen interest in music, having released his first EP in 2019 called Miles Ahead, followed by two more singles released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
Abhinav Singh, Head of Strategy at Hoopr, said, “At a time when the creator economy is seeing tremendous growth, I'm delighted to join as Hoopr's Head of Operations and Strategy working alongside Gaurav, Meghna, and all the team leads. We have built a fantastic product over the past 12 months, and I'm excited to contribute to Hoopr's growth narrative, advance the use of technology in music creation and licensing, while expanding our operations beyond India."
Dagaonkar adds, “We are also committed to bringing in leaders who have a global vision, can build great teams while bringing in functional expertise to make Hoopr a world-class music and creator tech company. Abhinav, with his experience across banking, operations, blockchain and music is someone who fits in beautifully within the Hoopr ecosystem. We're excited to have him with us."
Gaurav Dagaonkar, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, and Meghna Mittal, former founding member of Hubilo and Yessworks, launched the company in 2021, which raised $1.5 million in its seed round in December 2021.
