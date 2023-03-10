Suhail Chandhok is the new CEO of U Mumba

Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Suhail Chandhok as the new CEO of U Mumba. As a main figure in the new direction of the club, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise, as the three-time finalists and Pro Kabaddi Season 2 Champions enter their 10th year in PKL.

Hailing from 3 generations of sports, Suhail brings over a decade of experience in the world of sports and entertainment, both in India and overseas. From being a professional Cricketer to one of India’s leading faces and voices of Sport, Chandhok comes in as a successful sports entrepreneur and a leading figure in the evolution of Kabaddi over the last decade, with deep commitment to the development of youth talent across the country.

The 35 year old, who has been involved in sporting entities such as the IPL, PKL, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League, Hockey India League and the exciting Yuva Kabaddi Series amongst others, will take on responsibilities with immediate effect as the team look to build on the successes of the last 9 seasons with the ethos of unearthing some of the best young talent the Pro Kabaddi League has seen.

On his appointment, U Mumba team owner, Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome Suhail to the U Mumba family, joining as CEO. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of Kabaddi and other sports in the country, Suhail will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for U Mumba in our 10th year of the franchise and beyond.”

On becoming the CEO, Suhail Chandhok said, “U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals. U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I’m thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team.”

