Stellantis strengthens India operations with key appointments

After the announcement of Roland Bouchara as CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India earlier in April 2021, the company has today announced key leadership appointments for its operations in India.

Saurabh Vatsa and Nipun J Mahajan will now be responsible for the Citroën brand and Jeep Brand in India, respectively.

In his new role, Saurabh will be responsible for Sales, Marketing, Aftersales, Product Planning & PR functions for Citroën in India. An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Saurabh joined PSA in 2018 as Senior Director - Marketing & Corporate Communications. He has been instrumental in devising and implementing the unique strategy for the launch of Citroën brand and C5 Aircross SUV in India.

For the Jeep brand, Nipun will be responsible for Sales, Marketing, Aftersales, Product Planning & PR functions in India. Nipun has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and has been with the Jeep brand for 5 years in the position of Vice President, Sales operations and Network development. He has been instrumental in launching the Jeep brand in India and achieving the 50,000 sales milestone for the Jeep Compass.

Saurabh and Nipun will report directly to Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India. The new, integrated organization structure is effective from June 7, 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Saurabh and Nipun to our India leadership team. These appointments are a continuation of the seamless integration process that has been well underway since Stellantis was born,” says Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director of Stellantis in India. “Both Saurabh and Nipun brings to their position a series of stellar achievements and rich industry experience from which our customers, partners and the Group as a whole will benefit greatly.”

