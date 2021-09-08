Starcom appoints Rachana Shah Monteiro as Senior Vice President

Starcom India has appointed Rachana Shah Monteiro as the West Head for India.



As a Senior Vice President, she will be responsible for leading and strengthening client relationships and business growth for the West office.



Monteiro comes with over two decades of experience in the media management ecosystem, from integrated strategy to investment planning & buying. In her career, she has worked with a number of media firms, across holding companies and handled iconic brands such as Gillette, Vicks, Heinz, Diageo, and Vodafone among others.

In her last stint at Mediacom, she led the AOR for P&G Indian Sub-Continent.

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India said. “I am really excited to welcome Rachana into the Starcom family. She has a proven record in managing large businesses and teams and her expertise will help us drive more value for our diverse portfolio of clients. We have a fabulous team in Mumbai and I am confident that with Rachana at the helm they will strive toward greater heights.”

Rachana Shah Monteiro said, “I strongly believe that the entire media agency model is segueing towards the collaboration of specialisations, in driving omnichannel marketing for the client. Starcom has a heterogeneous, very strong portfolio of clients and is known for bringing in compelling brand experiences through the use of data and technology. I look forward to delivering integrated value propositions that drive immense growth for clients and further strengthening Starcom’s culture of innovation and collaboration.”

