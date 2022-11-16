Springwel Mattresses appoints Akshay Saraf as CEO

Springwel Mattresses, owned by Ananta Capital, has announced the appointment of Akshay Saraf as their new CEO. With close to 17 years of leadership experience across managing multiple brands in retail and media industry, Akshay specialises in leading high performance organisations in sales and marketing roles. Before joining Springwel, Akshay was the Vice President and Business Head of furniture business at the plastics major Nilkamal Limited.

Akshay spent considerable time at Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd, where in his last role he led sales for all of Samsonite’s brands in India including the flagship brand Amercian Tourister across all channels pan-India. With his excellent execution and operational skills, he established new brands and introduced the ecommerce channel for Samsonite in India. In this new role, Akshay will be responsible for the overall growth of Springwel, across retail, distribution and ecommerce channels. He will also drive new product launch across categories like mattress, pillows, and other home comfort products.

Commenting on this appointment, Ashutosh Taparia, Founder and Managing Partner at Ananta Capital, said, “I am sure that with his extensive leadership experience and understanding of consumer businesses, Akshay will be a key partner in making Springwel the most loved sleep-solutions company of India. On behalf of the entire Springwel and Ananta team, I welcome Akshay on board.”

Lovkesh Kapoor, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Ananta Capital, added, “Akshay fits perfectly into the leadership role we have been looking to fill at Springwel. I am certain he will lead the company in this growth journey we embarked upon earlier this year”

Looking forward to the new role, Akshay Saraf, CEO, Springwel said, “I see an extremely passionate team of people at Springwel and Ananta Capital who are looking to build the best mattress and sleep solutions company of India and I am thrilled to join the Company at this juncture when the brand is reinvigorating itself with this renewed vision.”

