Sony appoints Sagar Kadam as Associate VP – Subscription & Partnership for SonyLIV

Kadam comes from ZEE5

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPNI) has appointed Sagar Kadam as Associate Vice President – Subscription and Partnership for SonyLIV, according to media reports.

Kadam will be responsible for growing SonyLIV's =subscription business through partnerships and alliances.

Before joining Sony, Kadam was with ZEE5 as Associate Director – Subscription & Strategic Partnerships. Before ZEE5, he worked as Associate Director – Business Development at Shemaroo Entertainment.

Kadam is a seasoned professional with over 14 years of experience in digital media & entertainment

