Sonia Kapoor joins Zee Media as Head of Innovation Studio

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has on-boarded Sonia Kapoor as Head – Innovation Studio. In her current role, Sonia will be responsible for business development and revenue generation through providing innovative brand solutions and content integration propositions. She will closely work with senior leadership teams across the organisation with a focus to achieve long-term goals of the company.

In her stint with Zee Media, she will lead the sales strategy with a focus to scale up the performance and boost revenue growth for Zee Media’s channels. As a part of her current portfolio, she will also be managing events execution and new business initiative.

Prior to this, she was with Network 18 as Business Head & Executive Vice President - Focus Studio, where she was responsible for driving monetization strategy and overall business growth of the special project units across all media assets. She has also worked with Aaj Tak and The Indian Express Group.

Joy Chakraborthy, Chief Business Officer - Sales, Distribution & Marketing - ZMCL, says: “We have immense faith in the capabilities that Sonia brings to the table. She has worked with me in network 18 in past, together we have taken the revenue of FOCUS to an all-time high. We look forward to drive Branded content revenue to greater heights.”

Speaking of joining Zee Media, Kapoor says, “Zee is a media pioneer and is now driving the transformation of media into a tech-enabled world. I am elated to be a part of the brand that has been a pioneer in the field. I look forward to contributing significantly to the growth of the brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)