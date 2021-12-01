Sojung Lee joins TeamViewer as new President for Asia-Pacific region

TeamViewer, a global SaaS provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that Sojung Lee joins the company as President for the Asia-Pacific region including China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand (APAC) at the beginning of December. Lee is an experienced senior executive with a proven capability in building and leading high-impact teams.

The appointment of a President for APAC, a new position within TeamViewer’s organizational structure, is the main pillar of the company’s new setup for the region. Sojung Lee will be driving TeamViewer’s growth in core APAC markets with a clear focus on enterprise solutions. Her responsibility encompasses all go-to-market activities in APAC, including direct sales as well as developing an ecosystem of strong alliances such as channel partners, distributors and resellers. Among other measures, Lee will put an emphasis on leveraging the potential of TeamViewer’s existing sports partnerships with Manchester United and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team. In her new role, she will also join TeamViewer's global senior leadership team. Based in Singapore, she will build a regional APAC sales hub for TeamViewer, in addition to the existing strong local presences in Japan, China, India and Australia.

Sojung Lee brings comprehensive experience in sales leadership, demand generation, business growth and digital strategy in the enterprise IT and services industry across the APAC region. In her previous role at SolarWinds, Lee succeeded as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan Sales, driving business development, partnerships, and overseeing the APAC sales team to strengthen the brand and extend its market position. Prior to SolarWinds, Lee spent over 8 years with IBM Asia Pacific in different positions, most recent being a Sales Executive / Director. Before her tenure at IBM, she built a strong reputation as a business development executive in Korea and China.

Lee holds a bachelor's degree in International Law and Legal Studies from Yonsei University in Seoul, a Master of Business Administration from Fudan University in Shanghai, and a Master of Advanced Management from Yale University. Furthermore, she is a member of the Yale School of Management Alumni Advisory Board. Her initiatives towards gender diversity and female excellence have recently been recognized with the Channel Asia 2021 Women in ICT Awards Shining Star – Asia Pacific.

TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil said: "We are very excited to welcome Sojung Lee onboard. With her strong track record of generating extraordinary business growth, her proven leadership skills, and her extensive know-how of the market requirements in the region, she will play an integral role in bringing our new setup for APAC to life. Her excellent capabilities in scaling up with business partners will further contribute to drive growth and business performance in the region.”

Sojung Lee added: "TeamViewer is a great company with value-creating products, a global footprint and a compelling narrative. I am excited to join this truly international and diverse workforce sharing strong company values. Supporting clients in digitally transforming their businesses and optimizing their processes along the entire value chain is a very attractive task I want to bring forward together with the teams we have in place across the region and a strong APAC partner network. I am thrilled to become part of TeamViewer’s extraordinary success story and to actively drive the development in the exciting and highly dynamic APAC region.”

