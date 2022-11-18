Sodexo elevates Sambit Kumar Sahu as Managing Director

Sodexo India appointed Sambit Kumar Sahu, its former Country Segment Director of the Health & Care segment, as Managing Director. This is part of a strategic decision aimed at overhauling its ambitious growth targets announced recently, during its silver jubilee celebrations. Sahu takes over the reins from outgoing Country President and CFO, Rohit Bahety, who has taken a new role in Sodexo North America. Atul Agrawal, currently the Finance Director has been elevated as the new CFO.

Sahu started his career at Sodexo 18 years ago and held several leadership roles in Operations, Strategy, Food & Digital Transformation. Under his guidance, the Health & Care team carved a niche and introduced the industry’s first-ever clinical technology management, Sodexo HTM which, today is a profitable and fast-growing service catering to over 550+ healthcare centers managing 70,000 medical equipments in 7 states since 2017.

Sambit inherits the fine legacy left behind by Rohit. Handling both his roles as Country President and CFO with equal aplomb, Rohit ensured high business growth and profitability, even during the turbulent Covid conditions. Backed by Sodexo India’s strong financial performance in 2022, Rohit laid the roadmap for Ambition 2025. And this Ambition 2025 will now be steered in the right direction by Sambit. His inspiring career progression exemplifies a fundamental cornerstone at Sodexo – Belong, Act & Thrive at work. He joined as Chef Manager and then went on to assume different significant responsibilities before assuming the role of Managing Director.

Speaking about his new role, Sambit Kumar Sahu, Managing Director, Sodexo India, said, “Armed with 25 years of rich experience in this country, we are all set to begin an exciting journey of reinforcing our comprehensive range of employee services, invest in the right talent, design innovative offers in Food Services and keep a constant focus on Safety, Compliance and Sustainable business operations, to fuel our double-digit growth momentum. To this end, we will invest in an offsite kitchen infrastructure and extend our digital capabilities in addition to deploying efficiency measures for a better consumer experience.”

Sodexo India has multiplied its revenues by 10 times in the last 15 years. The company foresees enormous opportunities in Food Services, encouraged by its recent association with a major tech giant in this space and other infrastructure-related investments and upgrades.

