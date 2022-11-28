Sambit Kumar Sahu named MD - Sodexo Onsite

Sodexo India has appointed Sambit Kumar Sahu, its former Country Segment Director of Health & Care segment, as Managing Director.

Sahu takes over the reins from outgoing Country President and CFO, Rohit Bahety, who has taken a new role in Sodexo North America. Atul Agrawal, currently the Finance Director, has been elevated as the new CFO.



Sahu started his career at Sodexo 18 years ago, and held several leadership roles in Operations, Strategy, Food & Digital Transformation.



Speaking on his new role, Sahu said, “Armed with 25 years of rich experience in this country, we are all set to begin an exciting journey of reinforcing our comprehensive range of employee services, invest in the right talent, design innovative offers in Food Services and keep a constant focus on Safety, Compliance and Sustainable business operations, to fuel our double-digit growth momentum. To this end, we will invest in an offsite kitchen infrastructure and extend our digital capabilities in addition to deploying efficiency measures for better consumer experience.”

