Snap appoints Meta's Gaurav Jain as Head of APAC Business Expansion

Snap has appointed Gaurav Jain as Head of APAC Business Expansion. He will lead revenue partnerships for Snap in the region. Jain joins Snapchat from Meta where he was Head of Growth Business, India.

The company has also inked a sales partnership with Httpool, an Aleph Group company, in India. Through this partnership, Aleph brands will drive Snapchat’s ad monetisation for the region. This will be Snapchat’s second sales partnership in India.

Aleph brands are already representing Snapchat in 26 markets covering Latin America and Europe. This new partnership is an additional recognition for Aleph as a reliable and trusted partner of leading media platforms.

“We are looking forward to working with Httpool to expand our reach to additional advertisers in India and help them see the value in connecting with our highly-engaged 100 million strong Snapchatter community. We are also excited to introduce Gaurav Jain who will be leading Revenue Partnerships for Snap in the region. Gaurav and his team will be responsible for driving revenue growth and partnering with our most strategic brands, agencies, & sales partners to provide innovative solutions on behalf of Snap,” said Alexander Dao, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Expansion, Snapchat.

Snapchat India has been rapidly expanding its monetisation capabilities to cater to businesses of all sizes and is now able to serve every single advertiser objective across the funnel. With 100 million users in India, Snap is leading the AR revolution and brands are proactively seeking out camera-first strategies which have become critical, real business solving, consumer engagement tools.

“We are excited about partnering with Snap in India and further adding to the revenue opportunity in the region. Drawing from our experience representing Snap in Europe and Latin America, we are confident to supplement the growing need of brands wanting to work with Snap in order to meet their marketing and sales objectives,” said Sunny Nagpal, Regional Director APAC at Httpool.

In India, AR sees a 94% higher conversion rate when consumers interact with products in AR. Snap has extensively partnered with brands across sectors like FMCG, eCommerce, Entertainment, Video streaming and more, and saw its net new advertisers increase by 70% in 2020.

Partnering with Snap is an important step for Httpool in Asia. Adding Snapchat Ads to Httpool’s product mix will further strengthen its ability to support brands, agencies and advertisers with the best solutions and help them make the most of their digital campaigns.

