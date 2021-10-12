Shopify India appoints Bharati Balakrishnan as Country Head and Director

Balakrishnan is a seasoned consumer internet & retail professional with more than 10 years of experience

Bharati Balakrishnan has been appointed as the Director and Country Head at Shopify India. Shopify is a popular e-commerce platform that anyone can use to create and power online stores. Shopify has announced its entry into the e-commerce market space in India in partnership with SingTel, by launching Shopify.in.

Balakrishnan is a seasoned consumer internet & retail professional with deep experience in building & scaling both online & offline retail businesses. She is experienced in strategy consulting and investing, and has a decade’s experience in India’s start-up ecosystem.

Before joining Shopify India, Balakrishnan has worked at senior positions across the industry like Future Group India where she set up and led the end-to-end P&L management of the group's omni-channel and digital commerce businesses across multiple formats, channels and categories, including Big Bazaar, EasyDay, Brand Factory and others.

Prior to that, Balakrishnan was also the Vice President and Head of Categories at Paytm Mall.

Speaking about her new role Balakrishnan said, “I’m super excited to share that I just started at Shopify as Country Head, India. Shopify is a company I have admired for a very long time, and whose mission I relate to, and care about deeply.”

“We are just getting started in India. I can’t wait to work with our partner and developer ecosystem, to help businesses of all sizes and types build their own stores online, and make commerce better for everyone!,” she added.

