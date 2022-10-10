ShareChat hires Rabe Iyer as Head of Agency Business

ShareChat has appointed Rabe Iyer as its Head of Agency Business. Rabe will lead all agency relationships for the company, explore impactful partnerships within the marketing and advertising community, and aggregate avenues for monetization like programmatic, performance, and branding solutions.

With decades of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, Rabe comes with extensive knowledge to drive growth by understanding client needs and delivering higher yields and profitability. Before ShareChat, Rabe was a senior leader in SEA, India and the MENA region at several major media organizations such as Wavemaker MENA, Reliance Broadcast Network, Publicis Groupe Media, Group M’s Motivator, and more. During his stint at Wavemaker, he successfully launched Wavemaker MENA. As the CEO of Wavemaker MENA, he contributed to the sustainable growth of the organization through innovative media, content, and technology practices.

Welcoming Rabe, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “We are excited to have a seasoned leader like Rabe Iyer join us and lead our agency partnerships. Rabe’s deep understanding of the agency ecosystem and his vast experience of working with a wide range of clients to help them achieve their business and marketing objectives will further strengthen our ability to collaborate closely with agencies to drive better RoI for our advertising partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rabe Iyer, Head of Agency Business, ShareChat & Moj, said, “It is admirable to see how ShareChat has made its way to become the largest homegrown social media company and also become one of the top media aggregators in India. I am excited to be a part of ShareChat’s next phase of growth and holistically contribute towards the company's success by tapping into its immense potential to drive value to all brands and businesses tapping into the Bharat and GenZ audience.”

Besides leading and strengthening all agency relationships for ShareChat and Moj, Rabe will design and build strategic initiatives for sustainable growth and add value by maximizing marketing technology practices for strategic business planning and improved performance.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)