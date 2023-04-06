ShareChat appoints Vishal Sinha as new Ads Strategy Head
Sinha will lead the strategy team for ads business for both ShareChat and Moj
ShareChat has announced the appointment of Vishal Sinha as the Director of Ads Strategy. In the new role, Vishal will spearhead growth pillars for brand, content and lead performance marketing for both ShareChat and Moj, through direct and agency business.
With an extensive experience of over 14 years, Vishal was previously heading the Digital Ad sales team at Google India where he was responsible for driving digital adoption of Google brand and performance solutions for large and mid-market businesses. He has also worked with global tech companies like Gartner & Oracle as a Business Development Manager, providing critical business insights to the organisations, building strong and trusted relationships at the CXO level of small and medium-size organisations, leading account strategy and planning end-to-end sales cycle.
Welcoming Vishal, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “We are thrilled to have Vishal on board. Vishal with his extensive experience brings a strong set of skill sets across different verticals and will add immense value to our team. In the past few years, we have scaled advertising solutions with our unique offerings that have helped businesses drive growth and form strong connections with communities. We are sure his expertise will help scale business strategy for the holistic growth of our organisation.”
Commenting on his appointment, Vishal Sinha, Director, Ad Strategy, ShareChat & Moj said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with India’s largest homegrown social media company. Today, brands prioritise targeted advertising to language first users and both ShareChat & Moj are leading this sphere. The growth trajectory of both platforms reflects a promising future, and I am looking forward to contributing to make the business reach its highest potential.”
Sreejit Nair joins Chaayos as AVP - Business Development
Prior to this, Nair was with Burger King
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Cafe chain Chaayos has onboarded Sreejit Nair as Assistant Vice President (AVP) - Business Development. He will lead the expansion portfolio. Nair made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I am happy to announce that I have started a new journey in my professional life with Chaayos as AVP - Business Development leading the expansion portfolio”, Nair said in his post.
In his new role, Nair will head the expansion for Chaayos Cafe, cloud kitchen, GnT, etc., and will strategize and lead Business Development for the brand nationally. He will be responsible for Store Development and all hand-holding post start of operations for smooth business and coordination with legal, projects and finance for smooth function of cafe and CKs.
Prior to this, Nair was with Burger King where he strategized & executed target-oriented expansion of Burger King Restaurants & food counters in West & South India.
Insight appoints Mohan Subrahmanya as Country Leader for India
Prior to joining Insight, Subrahmanya held multiple leadership roles at Atos
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Insight Enterprises has announced the appointment of Mohan Subrahmanya as its new India country leader.
Subrahmanya will report to Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions, and be responsible for growing India as the key global delivery centre for Insight that will cater to the cloud solutions business and Cloud Academy centre of excellence for talent development, among other things, the company said.
"I am pleased to formally welcome Mohan to Insight,” said Lequin. “As an IT leader with a passion for data-driven decision-making, his vast knowledge and skills will be instrumental in driving Insight’s growth in the region. Our India team is a key part of our success as we work to realise our ambition of becoming the leading Solutions Integrator. With the recent acquisition of Hanu, we have experienced significant growth in India since we started this journey, and we are eager to see what the future holds under Mohan’s strong leadership abilities.”
Prior to joining Insight, Mohan held multiple leadership roles at Atos, including managing the application modernization services practice, spanning 40 countries, and served as the Group Authoritative advisor for the Modern Digital Platforms business. He also managed the Microsoft relationship for Atos.
On joining Insight, Mohan said: “I’m positively delighted to take on this role of India country leader for Insight. India holds tremendous potential for Insight and will be central to Insight’s growth story over the next few years. The entire leadership team is committed to supporting the great teammates in India whose work is born in the cloud, and we will continue to bolster our capabilities through both organic and inorganic growth.”
With 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Mohan brings expertise in business management, strategic planning, innovation and portfolio management, and service delivery to Insight. An alumnus of executive education programs from INSEAD, Wharton and HEC Paris, he also holds a bachelor’s in engineering from B.M.S. College of Engineering. He has worked with several multinational and Indian companies, including Siemens, Tech Mahindra, Patni (now part of Capgemini) and Bell Laboratories.
Tsutsumu Otani to be new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Otani shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata who was spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the new top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).
Otani will be taking on new responsibility as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Otani is also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan.
He shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023 as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
As part of this move, Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) has been further elevated as Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.
Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Yogesh Mathur as the new Director will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.
Further Sanjeev Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.
R Arvind named Vermmillion’s Chief Creative Director - South
Arvind has over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Vermmillion has appointed R Arvind as Chief Creative Director- South.
Arvind has over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He has worked with agencies like RK Swamy BBDO and Mudra DDB. Besides this, he has established his own ad agency, TCC.
On being appointed, Arvind stated, "I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new role. Vermmillion is a vibrant agency that has a massive breadth of capabilities. The Southern region is a dynamic and diverse market, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to create innovative and effective campaigns for our clients. I am committed to working closely with the team to deliver creative solutions that drive business growth and build strong relationships with our clients."
At the helm of Vermmillion, Chennai, Director Vijayshree Krishnan says, “We were on a roll until now. But with Arvind on board, we aim to leap to the next level in the quality of work, creating an environment where we can challenge ourselves and deliver nothing but the best work. Our vantage ensues a meaningful transformation for our clients who are true disruptors and trailblazers in their industries.”
Chaayos names Avinash Choudhary as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Choudhary was with PepsiCo for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Avinash Choudhary has been appointed as Head of Marketing at Chaayos.
Prior to this, he was with PepsiCo for over seven years.
Choudhary was also associated with Mindshare as Senior Director between 2014 and 2016.
He was earlier with Tata Docomo too in a senior marketing role.
Choudhary announced his recent move with a post on LinkedIn.
Reliance Retail Ventures onboards Amul's R S Sodhi: Report
Sodhi has been roped in for growing Reliance Retail's grocery vertical
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Amul's R S Sodhi has joined Reliance Retail Ventures, as per media reports.
He has been taken on board for helping in the growth of Reliance Retail's grocery vertical.
The brand is gearing up to build its presence in the fruits and vegetable segment.
Sodhi stepped down as Amul's Managing Director in January after a long term of 31 years.
Ashutosh Sharma appointed VP-Marketing at EaseMyTrip
Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
EaseMyTrip, the online travel company, has roped in Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President, Marketing. Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Marketing at EaseMyTrip.com!”, Sharma’s LinkedIn post read.
Previously, Sharma has worked with GroupM, Adobe, Microsoft, Maruti Suzuki, Bose Headphones & Speakers, and Shell Engine Oil & Lubricants from concept to strategy to media planning to roll-out to optimization to post-campaign evaluations.
Sharma is an experienced Digital Marketing Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.
