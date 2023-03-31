Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, SEIPL

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL effective 1st May 2023. Deepak Sharma will take over from Anil Chaudhry.

Deepak has 30 years of experience with ~ 24 years at Schneider Electric handling diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the USA across Energy Management & Industrial Automation businesses. In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition. This integration was a key enabler in making India as one of the four global hubs of Schneider Electric with ~ 34500 employees and 30+ factories.

Anil Chaudhry spent 10+ years as Zone President – Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD & CEO, SEIPL. He will be relocating to France to take over a new Global leadership role within Schneider Electric Group.

Speaking on this occasion, Anil Chaudhry says, “My stint as the Zone President of Greater India Zone has been extremely satisfying. In the past decade we have consistently grown within the Schneider Electric group and outside. I am also extremely proud to position Schneider Electric as an important partner for Smart infrastructure growth, Skill India, Digital India and societal work done with the Access to Energy program, benefitting millions of Indians. I wish Deepak Sharma good luck for his new role in making India more electric. more digital and more sustainable.”

Speaking on his appointment, Deepak Sharma says, “I am excited to be designated as the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Schneider Electric is committed to the growth of India through investments in R&D, innovation, manufacturing, and talent development. We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”

He has graduate, postgraduate degrees and diplomas in management and Electrical Engineering and is successfully trained through executive education programs of IIM-Ahmedabad, INSEAD France and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, USA.

