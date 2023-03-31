Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, SEIPL
In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition
Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL effective 1st May 2023. Deepak Sharma will take over from Anil Chaudhry.
Deepak has 30 years of experience with ~ 24 years at Schneider Electric handling diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the USA across Energy Management & Industrial Automation businesses. In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition. This integration was a key enabler in making India as one of the four global hubs of Schneider Electric with ~ 34500 employees and 30+ factories.
Anil Chaudhry spent 10+ years as Zone President – Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD & CEO, SEIPL. He will be relocating to France to take over a new Global leadership role within Schneider Electric Group.
Speaking on this occasion, Anil Chaudhry says, “My stint as the Zone President of Greater India Zone has been extremely satisfying. In the past decade we have consistently grown within the Schneider Electric group and outside. I am also extremely proud to position Schneider Electric as an important partner for Smart infrastructure growth, Skill India, Digital India and societal work done with the Access to Energy program, benefitting millions of Indians. I wish Deepak Sharma good luck for his new role in making India more electric. more digital and more sustainable.”
Speaking on his appointment, Deepak Sharma says, “I am excited to be designated as the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Schneider Electric is committed to the growth of India through investments in R&D, innovation, manufacturing, and talent development. We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”
He has graduate, postgraduate degrees and diplomas in management and Electrical Engineering and is successfully trained through executive education programs of IIM-Ahmedabad, INSEAD France and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, USA.
Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter ‘laid off’
Perlmutter was laid off as part of cost-cutting measure, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Walt Disney has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter, according to media reports.
This is being seen as a cost-cutting measure.
Marvel Entertainment will have Dan Buckley continuing as the President.
Perlmutter had sold Marvel to Disney in 2009 in a $4-billion deal.
Dentsu names Ashish Khanna as Global CEO - Dentsu Global Services
Khanna will be reporting to Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, CXM
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:18 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu has appointed Ashish Khanna as the Global CEO, media networks have reported.
Khanna will be leading the Dentsu Global Services team across the globe. He will report to Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, CXM.
As per media reports, Khanna will work on operationalising a "globally networked talent capability".
He has in the past worked with companies like Genpact, Accenture and PwC.
Liqvd Asia’s CCO Anish Varghese quits
Saptarshi Banik appointed National Director - Business & Services and Sunil Gangras promoted
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Liqvd Asia, a digital marketing and advertising agency, has announced the restructuring of its leadership team. Anish Varghese will step down from his current position as the CCO, the agency said.
Further, the agency has appointed Saptarshi Banik as the new National Director - Business and Services and Sunil Gangras has been promoted to a higher position from his previous role as Joint National Creative Director.
“With over 15 years of extensive experience, Saptarshi has made instrumental contributions to top companies like Leo Burnett, McCann, JWT, Ogilvy, and Publicis, and played a pivotal role in launching high-profile brands such as Sony Sports, Sony YaY, Skoda 2.0 in India, and CEAT Specialty tires in the US and Europe. In his new role as National Director - Business and Services, Saptarshi will lead the charge in elevating Liqvd Asia's digital offerings across the country. His strategic vision and industry expertise will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding the agency's reach in the dynamic digital landscape,” the company said.
Saptarshi said, "I am thrilled to join Liqvd Asia, a company that is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry. I’m glad to be a part of a team that is constantly pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing. With my experience in advertising and Liqvd Asia's cutting-edge strategies, I am confident that together we will deliver exceptional solutions that will make a significant impact.”
Sunil Gangras, who has been with Liqvd Asia for more than four years as Joint National Creative Director, has been promoted to the higher position of “Head of Creative Services” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the company's creative services division. In his new role, he will be the head of the agency’s creative prowess across locations even beyond India
He said, "Joining Liqvd Asia was a turning point in my career. Creative strategy is key to achieving victory on the battlefield of communication. We constantly challenge the status quo and believe in disrupting categories to drive impact. I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by Liqvd Asia with this new opportunity. Excited to continue working alongside the team to drive greater success and elevate our reputation as a leading digital marketing agency."
Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, "We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new National Director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future."
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing
She has over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing.
With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands, she will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that will drive growth and increase market share for Haier India Appliances. She will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.
In the past, Priyanka has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery, and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualized, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board, that have resulted in creating a mark for the respective brands.
Swiggy’s Saurabh Nath moves on
Nath, Swiggy’s Head of Brand Marketing, is exiting after a stint of a year
By Anupama Sajeet | Mar 29, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing at Swiggy, has moved on from the organisation after a stint of one year. He confirmed the news of his exit to e4m.
Nath joined the food aggregator platform in March 2021 and led brand marketing across Swiggy masterbrand and delivery business. He holds an experience of over a decade in the field of marketing and has worked with several brands including Ola, OZiva, Kellogg Company.
Prior to Swiggy, he was with OZiva, a D2C nutrition & wellness start-up, as Head of Marketing since August 2021. Here, he led the marketing function and P&L with responsibilities across brand marketing, performance marketing, category management and e-commerce.
Nath began his career with Kimberly-Clark Lever as Assistant Manager-Consumer & Marketing Insights. After this, he moved to Kellogg Company, where he spent over seven years. As Associate Director, Marketing, Motherbrand Portfolio at Kellogg, he headed the category of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg's Muesli and Kellogg's Granola.
In February 2021, Nath joined Ola as the Director of brand marketing, where he headed supply marketing for the India and international businesses, before joining OZiva.
Mihir Palan joins EssenceMediacom as Senior Director, Planning- APAC
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Mihir Palan has been appointed as Senior Director of Planning, APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest agency. Palan made the announcement on LinkedIn. In his new role, he will manage strategic media planning initiatives for Google SMB business across the APAC region.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Sr. Director Planning - APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom! Excited to learn about regional challenges and drive success for clients business”, his LinkedIn post said.
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years where he held several key positions. His last held designation at the digital marketing company was Vice President- Media.
Palan is a media professional having an experience of more than 13 years. Previously, he has worked with adMixt, MSL Group, WATConsult, and The Glitch. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is also a visiting faculty in several top educational institutions.
Axis Securities appoints Pranav Haridasan as MD and CEO
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
Axis Securities announced the appointment of Pranav Haridasan as its new Managing Director & CEO for a tenure of 3 years. This move follows the internal succession plan of Axis Group, with the current MD & CEO, B Gopkumar, transitioning to Axis Asset Management Company as MD & CEO.
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital. He comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in financial markets across different asset classes. Pranav has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading, and derivatives platform. Before Axis Capital, Pranav worked at Citigroup Global Markets as Director & Head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.
Haridasan is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “Over the years, Axis Securities has established itself as a leading player in the Indian broking industry. Pranav’s experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.”
