Schbang elevates Bonsy Mehta to lead branding & consumer-centricity division

Schbang has strengthened its senior leadership. Bonsy Mehta will be leading the branding & consumer-centricity division (Schbang Theta) along with its content marketing vertical. Afshaad Kelawaala has been roped in as Associate Vice President- integrated solutions in Mumbai.

“Bonsy Mehta joined Schbang in 2020 as the Head of Content. She has helped the content marketing business grow over 2X within one year under the leadership of Sohil Karia, Co-founder, Schbang. Having worked for key brands like the Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bblunt, Godrej Professionals, and Tata Communications, she will also be leading Schbang Theta - the company’s branding vertical. As part of her new mandate, Mehta will be in charge of business development for the division and team growth. The branding & consumer centricity division has worked on brands like Dr. Vaidya’s, Imagine Meats, Dhampur Sugar and Giving Pi,” the company said.

On her elevation, Mehta said, “Having written for brands and businesses across categories for over 15 years now, I've always been intrigued by the origins of a brand. Behind every brand is its own unique story and vision. At Schbang Theta, we collaborate with a brand and put forth its complete brand story in an authentic manner, establishing a connection with the end consumer. With that vision in mind, I look forward to creating original and path-breaking brand stories with my team."

Afshaad Kelawaala brings in a wealth of experience across sectors. He started his career at PR Pundit and headed their business in Mumbai. He then shifted lanes and moved onto the brand side, spearheading the Indian business as a Country manager for Montblanc & Vacheron Constantin. Post which, he was heading marketing & branding at Aditya Birla Fashion Retail group. Joining as an Associate Vice President-Integrated Solutions, Kelawaala will be reporting to Amisha Gulati, Executive Vice President- Schbang.

Speaking about his appointment, Afshaad said; “Schbang is a rocketship, and It would be remiss to not be a part of this trailblazing journey. I look forward to playing a catalytic role at Schbang to build a world-class services business, driving growth, creativity and innovation for our partners. My mandate at Schbang is to create spatial architecture for our partners – delivering results at the intersection of technology, consumer, brands, and media.

Commenting on strengthening its leadership, Sohil Karia, Co-Founder & CTO, Schbang said, “The company's core foundation is being strengthened as we move into global expansion. Bringing in and appreciating diverse experiences is a step in that direction. While Bonsy grows content and the branding cell of the company, Afshaad brings further strategic depth to our work. Both of them will help strengthen our all-around services.”

