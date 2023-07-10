Scarecrow M&C Saatchi ropes in Samera Khan as Chief Transformation Officer

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of the leading players in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape. Saurabh will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.

With a distinguished career spanning 17+ years across diverse industries, Saurabh has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he demonstrated exceptional leadership as the Head of Product & Revenue Strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network, driving ad-sales revenue on linear successfully. At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a robust digital marketing strategy, exemplifying his expertise beyond his corporate roles.

Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Srivastava as our Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. Saurabh's extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca-Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment."

Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Saurabh's extensive leadership and proven track record in driving monetisation across platforms basis not just vanilla pricing growth but also multiple industry first innovations on linear as well as digital, make him an invaluable addition to our digital transformation journey. His experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo."

In this role, Srivastava will report to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the Shemaroo Executive Committee.

Saurabh is an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and holds a Chemical engineering degree from IIT Delhi. His appointment highlights Shemaroo's commitment to embracing industry changes and seizing new opportunities in the digital realm.