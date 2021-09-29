Sanju Menon joins Wondrlab as COO

Wondrlab, has appointed Sanju Menon as the Chief Operating Officer to lead the Wondrlab content team. Sanju will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab. In his 16-year stint in advertising, Sanju has spearheaded some of India’s most noteworthy marketing and communication integrated initiatives. Keeping data and human behaviour at the centre of his thinking, he has built consumer experience journeys that have helped yield compelling results for the brands that he has partnered with and led.

Sanju has an impeccable track record when it comes to crafting award-winning campaigns. He was instrumental in leading the ideation and solutioning of Bajaj V — The Nation’s Bike advertising campaign and his efforts landed India’s first Cannes Lion for Effectiveness for an Indian brand. The campaign also won multiple golds and the Grand Prix at the India Effies, as well as other celebrated global awards.

Sanju also drove the launch of the prestigious Jeep brand in India. As integration lead on the business, he steered Jeep’s award-winning activation — Jeep Democracy — during the 2019 Indian elections. He has led several notable campaigns like #wetweet movement for Twitter, the relaunch of Medimix, the launch of Husqvarna motorbikes as well the Isuzu MUX and recrafted the brand propositions for Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. He has worked extensively on brands like Citi, Skoda, Ferrero, Zee, Zee5 and Enamor.

Speaking about the appointment of Sanju Menon, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab, said: “We are committed to being a platform first company. And that means first being a master of the human journey and then using the right platform, the right context to craft the right solution. Sanju is a master of that art. Our commitment on the best tools and data will be effectively deployed to create incredible value for our clients. And Sanju will drive the team to create wondrlful!”

Talking about joining as a Chief Operating Officer, Sanju Menon, said: “It feels fantastic to join forces with Wondrlab on an expedition that will allow me to push forth with my ideas and abilities. The ambition here is to create notable work and build rewarding narratives for the businesses we partner. With all the investments directed towards this singular purpose, I am excited to take on the responsibility and spark some magic together.”

