Sandeep Pillai joins Zee as Marketing Director- Music Cluster

Sandeep Pillai has joined Zee as the Director of Marketing for Zing. Pillai was earlier with Times Network as Deputy General Manager at Movies Now MN+ and MNX. He was with Times for eight years.

Announcing his new role with Zee, Pillai wrote on LinkedIn, “I am happy to share that I have started a new position as Director Marketing-Music Cluster at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited!

Before Times, Pillai had been with Hungama and Diecti. He is an engineering graduate.

