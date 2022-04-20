Wondrlab brings Sameet Ali Soni on board as Content Lead

Platform first martech network, Wondrlab, has appointed Sameet Ali Soni as Content Lead. Soni joins from Wondrman Thompson Bangalore where he was AVP and Senior Creative Director. He is tasked with leading creative integration and content creation on a large set of key accounts. At Wondrlab Sameet will report to Amit Akali, Co-founder and CCO, Wondrlab and What’s Your Problem, while partnering Rahul Mahahjan who was recently promoted to Creative Lead.

Sameet comes with nearly 17 years of experience in advertising, having worked on brands like ITC Foods, Kingfisher, Sony ESPN, Lifestyle, Britannia (Digital), Rohan Builders, Mc Dowells to name a few. Sameet has handled launches for various brands such as Bingo! Mad Angles which was an awarded campaign of the year at the Abbys. Also, the launch for Commonfloor and NestAway, both highly rewarded campaigns. Over the years, he’s won various national and international awards. He was also selected as Young Lotus Salute and Impact Top30 Under 30.

Akali said, “We’ve done away with the 13/14 designations that other agencies have. Our senior-most creative positions are our ‘Content Leads’ and ‘Content Directors. Sameet is someone I’ve worked with at the beginning of his career. Even then, he was a special talent creating the iconic Bingo Mad Angles ‘Board Room’ film. While he brings many more skills with him now, he brings the same love for advertising. The last year (our first at Wondrlab) has been amazing with us winning some of the biggest and most exciting brands. That are looking for the platform first, new-age, truly integrated work. The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Sameet and Rahul will help us make the most of it.”

Added Soni, “What’s Your Problem and WondrLab have been doing some wonderful integrated work for all its brands with fresh platform-first ideas. I am really excited as I set path on new journey and of course, working with my old boss and mentor Amit Akali”.

