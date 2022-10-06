Sagar Boke resigns from Tata Consumer Products

Boke was head of Customer & Shopper Marketing -- Food and Beverages

Published: Oct 6, 2022 1:08 PM
Sagar Boke has announced his resignation from Tata Consumer Products & Tata Chemicals as Head, Customer & Shopper Marketing -- Food and Beverages. 

He moves on after seven years with the organisation. Boke joined in 2015 as the Head of Marketing of the organisation's consumer products business.

During his early years at Tata, he oversaw marketing for the Tata Salt brand and Tata Sampann, and the entire gamut of marketing functions and service verticals.
Boke announced his move in a LinkedIn post:



Prior to Tata, Boke was Bunge as its Head of Marketing. He has also handled the marketing portfolio of organisations such as Cavin Kare and Godrej.

Tags Sagar boke Tata Consumer Products
