RVCJ Digital Media appoints Rekha Rao as Head of IP Content
Rao is a 20-year veteran in IP creation, content solutions, digital media marketing, and business development in the media, advertising, entertainment, education and finance
RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd, a leading digital media company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Rekha Rao as the new Head of IP Content (Intellectual Properties Content). She brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in IP creation, content solutions, digital media marketing, and business development in the media, advertising, entertainment, education, finance, and more, making her a valuable addition. Rekha is set to lead the RVCJ Digital Media team into an exciting new chapter of growth and expansion.
Rekha Rao is renowned for her expertise in delivering innovative IP and content solutions across diverse industries. Her meticulous and organized approach has consistently delivered exceptional results in brand-led content development, events, and activations. Her passion for working with new and upcoming tech solutions to enhance content consumption is a testament to her forward-thinking mindset. She holds a strong track record of successfully managing IPs for renowned companies across various sectors. Her strategic insight and deep understanding of content trends will be invaluable in driving RVCJ Digital Media's upcoming IPs and content offerings.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rekha Rao to join our team as a new Head of IP - Content," said Mr. A Aziz Khan, Co–founder & CRO of RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd. "Rekha's extensive experience in leading successful IPs, business development, and content solutions, and with her passion for driving aligns with our company’s growth strategy perfectly with our vision for the future. Her proven track record in brand solutions and events, coupled with her strong corporate communication skills, will undoubtedly contribute to our success in the digital media landscape. We believe her strategic insights and expertise will be pivotal in our journey towards becoming a publicly listed company."
In her role as Head of IPs, Rekha Rao will be responsible for streamlining the entire company's process, including, corporate communication strategy, creating and managing investor relations, coordinating with regulatory bodies, and more. With her proficiency in start-up incubation and collaboration, she will play a crucial role in guiding and ensuring the seamless execution of RVCJ Media, through this transformative phase, further solidifying the company's position as a prominent player in the digital media industry.
Rekha Rao expressed her enthusiasm for joining RVCJ Digital Media, stating, "I am delighted to be a part of RVCJ Digital Media and to lead the IP ( Content) initiatives. RVCJ has established itself as a pioneer in the digital media industry, and I am excited to contribute to its future growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance RVCJ Digital Media's market presence and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders."
Rekha Rao has an impressive educational background, with a degree in Economics from Mumbai University, an MBA from Welingkars,, and a strong network of industry connections. Her industry knowledge and expertise make her an excellent fit for RVCJ Digital Media as the company prepares to embark on this significant milestone.
Disney Star’s Kevin Vaz joins Viacom18
Vaz stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, in April
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Kevin Vaz, who moved out of Disney Star in April, joined Viacom18 today (July 10).
He stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, this April.
Vaz will be introduced to the Viacom18 team in a town hall later today.
Before heading Disney Star’s entertainment channels, he was head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels at the company. Prior to that, Vaz was CEO - Regional Entertainment Channels - STAR India.
Zupee names Akanksha Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer
Akanksha has been elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:49 PM | 1 min read
Zupee has appointed Akanksha Dhamija as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Akanksha, who is elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy at Zupee, will continue to be responsible for overall business growth and strategy for Zupee.
With over 13 years of industry experience, she has worked with organizations like OLX and McKinsey & Company.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and Founder of Zupee, said, "Akanksha has played a pivotal role in building the growth and product development teams and scaling Zupee to become one of the fastest-growing real-money gaming companies in the country. The Zupee team congratulates Akanksha on her new role. Her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and passion for excellence align perfectly with Zupee’s vision.”
On her new role, Akanksha said, “I am excited to take up the new challenge at Zupee, and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to fuel Zupee’s overall growth trajectory and make Zupee a formidable force in the gaming ecosystem.”
Apparel Group appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as Head-Marketing
She will be leading marketing for brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:00 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Mahant Mehta has been appointed as Head Marketing for Apparel Group India. Mehta will be handling brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo.
Prior to this, Mehta was with Vogue as Advertising Director for three years.
She was earlier with GQ India in two separate stints.
Rajeev Jain elevated to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing at DS Group
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Leading FMCG conglomerate company DS Group which produces products like Catch, Pass Pass, Pulse and Rajnigandha has promoted Rajeev Jain to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing.
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn.
The marketing professional has experience spanning over 33 years working for various brands in FMCG category.
He has previously worked as DGM(Marketing) for Intex Technologies India Ltd and as AGM(Advertising & Market Research) and
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi ropes in Samera Khan as Chief Transformation Officer
She has been previously associated with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Samera Khan will lead creative strategy and planning initiatives for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as she joins as an Innovation Consultant. "Her deep understanding of the advertising industry and extensive international experience bring invaluable expertise to the table," said the agency.
Samera, an erstwhile creative native with a multiverse experience in mainline, digital, and planning, boasts an impressive track record of over 17 years. During this time, she has worked in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Australia, and India, with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head. Somewhere midway within her journey, she transitioned from mainline advertising to digital advertising, moving from creative to strategy. While doing this, she worked for brands like Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands.
Aligned with Scarecrow’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals, Samera has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in Interactive Conceptualisation, Digital Marketing, UX/UI, Consumer Behavior, and Creative Strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.
Adept at breaking the glass ceiling, Samera stated, "I am delighted to spearhead Scarecrow’s mission of expansion. The agency's innate understanding of human insights, culture, and technology serves as the perfect bedrock for the next step of innovation-led growth. The pre-existing organic juxtaposition of creative and strategy will help the company leapfrog into charted and uncharted horizons."
Manish Bhatt, Founder-Director of Scarecrow, stated, "As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan's glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best."
Gopal Asthana appointed as CEO of Tata CLiQ
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Ecomm platform Tata CLiQ has announced the appointment of Gopal Asthana as its Chief Executive Officer.
"Gopal brings over 20 years of rich experience across Physical Retail, Travel Retail and D2C internet companies. Having worked in multiple roles across strategic leadership, operational management and multiple categories, be it Luxury, Beauty, Women’s and Men’s Fashion or complete array of accessories like Bags, Watches etc, throughout his career, Gopal has tried to know the pulse of each business’ unique requirements and customers alike. Gopal believes that knowing the customer and building strong relationships with brand partners is the key to our growth as a platform and to meet our aim of serving our customers with a seamless and magical shopping experience.
Welcome Gopal, we are most excited to work together with you and make Tata CLiQ every customer’s first choice in online shopping," read the post.
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion. He was with Shoppers Stop for over two decades, starting out as a Category Head in 1998 and stepping down in 2019 as Executive Vice President.
Shemaroo Entertainment names Saurabh Srivastava as COO - Digital Business
He previously held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of the leading players in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape. Saurabh will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.
With a distinguished career spanning 17+ years across diverse industries, Saurabh has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he demonstrated exceptional leadership as the Head of Product & Revenue Strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network, driving ad-sales revenue on linear successfully. At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a robust digital marketing strategy, exemplifying his expertise beyond his corporate roles.
Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Srivastava as our Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. Saurabh's extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca-Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment."
Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Saurabh's extensive leadership and proven track record in driving monetisation across platforms basis not just vanilla pricing growth but also multiple industry first innovations on linear as well as digital, make him an invaluable addition to our digital transformation journey. His experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo."
In this role, Srivastava will report to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the Shemaroo Executive Committee.
Saurabh is an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and holds a Chemical engineering degree from IIT Delhi. His appointment highlights Shemaroo's commitment to embracing industry changes and seizing new opportunities in the digital realm.
