Retail tech platform Arzooo ropes in Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Bajaj was leading marketing at Spinny
Retail tech platform Arzooo has appointed Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing.
Bajaj brings more than two decades worth of marketing experience. He has held leadership positions at PepsiCo, Reckitt, and ITC.
Bajaj will be helming the marketing initiatives and strategy for the retail tech platform to help create a unified brand, communications, and outreach roadmap. In his last assignment, he was spearheading the marketing function at Spinny.
Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo said, “We are delighted to welcome Suvid onboard. As Arzooo scales and continues to enable offline retailers with modern solutions, Suvid’s proven track record of building brands will be instrumental in driving our go-to-market strategy.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bajaj said, “Arzooo has disrupted the way offline retailers use technology to scale. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in the region.”
IdeateLabs appoints Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP (Client Solution)
They will work from the Mumbai office and report to director Vrutika Dawda
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Digital-first marketing solutions provider IdeateLabs has onboarded Raman Minhas as the Chief Creative Officer and Megha Ahuja as Executive Vice President – Client Solutions. They will work from the Mumbai office and report to Vrutika Dawda, Director at IdeateLabs.
Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, commented on the latest development, "I am delighted to welcome Raman and Megha on board as the key pillars of the organization. They will spearhead two major functions of IdeateLabs, i.e., Creative and Account Management. Coming from a rich experience in advertising and marketing, the duo will be responsible for taking Ideate's existing innovative practices to the next level. With an ever-diversifying product line portfolio, we believe that Raman and Megha will be great additions to our Leadership Talent."
Raman comments, "I'm thrilled to lead the creative function of one of India's fastest-growing digital-first marketing agencies. I will be cohesively working with the creative team and encouraging them to bring novel ideas and innovation to the table for crafting creative communications. I firmly believe in the 'Ideas with Purpose' philosophy, which rises above communication silos." Raman has worked at MullenLowe Lintas Group, DM Pratama, TBWA, Sony TV and Ogilvy, across his International and Indian endeavours.
Megha said, "What interested me the most is the perfect amalgamation of the agency's values that reflects everything they do. My forte is introducing unique campaigns and maintaining lasting client relationships to help IdeateLabs strengthen client trust and enhance business prospects. I'm excited to work with the young and passionate team at IdeateLabs." Megha was previously associated with leading agencies like Gozoop, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, and Leo Burnett.
The duo will take charge of diversifying the agency's business, forging new business opportunities, expanding across geographies, crafting effective brand strategy, and introducing pathbreaking campaigns and concepts while considering the latest market trends and techniques.
Infectious Advertising ropes in Siddhartha Singh as Managing Partner & COO
Singh returns to advertising after a 2-year stint as Director, Marketing and Sales at Independence Brewing Company
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:19 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has roped in Siddhartha Singh as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Singh has returned to advertising after a two-year stint on the client side – as Director, Marketing and Sales at Independence Brewing Company.
He comes with over 26 years of experience in agencies such as Leo Burnett, Ambience Publicis and Rediffusion, and with boutique agencies like Salt Brand Solutions, Famous Innovations and Hyphen.
Speaking on the appointment Managing Partner & CEO of Infectious Advertising, Nisha Singhania said, "We've come a long way in the last ten years. Today, we are a sixty-five-member, digital-first agency for some of India's biggest names – UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, and Tata Group, to name just a few. Traditional agencies don't get 'Digital' and digital agencies don't understand 'Brands'. We are unique because we can build brands and create content for a digital-first marketplace. Hiring Siddhartha is a growth hack."
Ramanuj Shastry - Managing Partner & Creative Chairman of Infectious Advertising added, "As someone who has worked with Siddhartha before, I can vouch that Sid is loved by both clients and creatives - largely because he belongs to that rare breed of suits who can both 'sell great work' and know 'what keeps the client awake at night. He makes for a fantastic colleague and a great boss. I am delighted to have him as a partner."
Commenting on his new role, Singh said, "When Nisha and Ramanuj shared their vision for Infectious, I immediately agreed to partner with them. My primary responsibility will be to create the perfect ecosystem for the seamless delivery of solutions for businesses. Whether born in the old economy or the new, companies today are looking for partners to achieve transformational growth. I believe the time is just right for Infectious."
Priyadarshini Patwa named GQ India’s Managing Editor
She is currently the publication’s Entertainment Editor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Priyadarshini Patwa has been appointed the Managing Editor of GQ India. She will be managing the responsibilities of Entertainment Editor too.
The role change was announced by Patwa via a social media post.
"2022 has been an interesting year with lots of learning and development. Happy to share that I am now the Managing Editor at GQ India! I shall continue my work as the Entertainment Editor too."
She has been with GQ India for two years.
Patwa was earlier Features Editor at Free Press Journal.
GREY group India elevates Rahul Pahwa to SVP and Business Head (North)
He will report to CEO Ketan Desai
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:44 AM | 2 min read
GREY group India has announced the elevation of Rahul Pahwa as Sr. Vice President and Business Head (North). Rahul will lead the team in North and will work closely with clients across various businesses delivering business solutions and strategies. He will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India.
Rahul has been an integral part of GREY for over 7 years and has led some important local and global client partnerships for the agency. In addition, he has experience across a wide breadth of categories and brands including; Haleon (Formerly GSK Consumer Care, Etihad Airways, Volvo, SBI Cards, Volvo, Bacardi, Realme mobiles to name a few.
Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India said, “Rahul will lead the development of GREY’s unified network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. Most importantly, he will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing integrated agency offering in North region”
“Over the last few years GREY has created a unified team of Strategy, creative, tech and data specialists, equipped to offer creative solutions for a modern marketer’s diverse business challenges. We have demonstrated the power of this unified thinking to many of our existing clients. On the back of this talented bunch of people, I am looking forward to take the Gurugram office to newer heights and ensure agency’s services and divisions are integrated seamlessly to deliver the best communication solutions to our clients.” said Rahul on taking over the new role.
iCubesWire promotes Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy
Sharma holds more than 14 years of experience in Influencer marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:16 PM | 2 min read
iCubesWire, an ad technology-based Digital Marketing Conglomerate, has announced the promotion of Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy vertical. Founded in 2010, iCubesWire has a team of more than 300 people across India, Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore and manages more than 250 brands across its array of services.
After successfully spearheading a series of Influencer Marketing programs for the company, Pooja will now take over as the Business Director for the company’s Brand Advocacy vertical. Pooja holds more than 14 years of experience in Influencer marketing departments of companies like India Today, Outlook, One India, and many more, and has worked with brands like Flipkart, Swiggy, Tata Tea, Myntra, to name a few.
Speaking on her new role, Pooja Sharma, said, “I’m delighted to be playing a crucial role in this growth journey of iCubesWire. Since Influencer Marketing has become the next big step for brands, we are happy to have taken the lead with successful brand campaigns. I am thankful to the team for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the vertical.”
Speaking about the promotion, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “Pooja has played a pivotal role in the growth of our brand advocacy business. She has led from the front and has helped us create a strong foothold in the Influencer Marketing Industry. We are confident that Pooja at the helm will fuel the growth for the next phase.”
TheSmallBigIdea makes key elevations to strengthen leadership team
Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu have been promoted as Associate Directors, Key Accounts (M&E) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
In an endeavour to strengthen its leadership team, TheSmallBigIdea recently announced top-level elevations in its senior leadership team.
The agency has announced the elevation of Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Media and Entertainment) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media). The three executives have been critical in establishing and strengthening TheSmallBigIdea as a leading digital marketing agency.
Commenting on the elevations, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective. Between, Sanmesh, Kruthika, and Hima, they have over 15 years of ‘TSBI experience’. They understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organization and now as we see them take leadership roles, it is truly fulfilling.”
With a clear vision of building a truly integrated digital agency that deepens linkages between creativity, media, and data, TheSmallBigIdea has grown to become a preferred partner for clients across segments.
FCB Interface names Gaurav Dudeja as COO
Dudeja will report to Vice Chairman and CEO Joemon Thaliath
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:24 AM | 3 min read
As a part of the agency’s reorganization towards becoming future-ready and providing strategic partnerships to its clients, FCB Interface announces the appointment of Gaurav Dudeja as the Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Gaurav will lead the business operations to drive the next level of growth for the agency. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO of FCB Interface.
His goal will be to use innovation to create a variety of frameworks, platforms, and business procedures that support efficiency and effectiveness for FCB Interface's clients.
With over 21 years in the industry, Gaurav brings the expertise of building and leading high-performing marketing communication teams. This is on the back of playing leadership roles across advertising and marketing in the last 10 years at Leo Burnett, Fortis Healthcare, Philips India and DDB Mudra.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, “We can realise our philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ ideas and timely and timeless solutions for our brands only with the right people at the helm. Gaurav is a remarkable leader with a unique blend of business insight, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity, and a profound understanding of people and their motivations. He is the ideal addition to our FCB Interface leadership because of his demonstrated skill and extensive experience delivering creative, disruptive solutions across digital, technology, media, and business services. I am delighted to have him join the FCB Group in India.”
“Gaurav has proven track record of successfully navigating businesses and brands and delivering growth targets in some of the toughest categories. Apart from his impressive credentials, Gaurav is humble, a fantastic team builder, and a great collaborator. Overall, someone who will fit in well with FCB Interface’s culture," said Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface
"We believe Gaurav will be critical in defining the next chapter of our growth. He has the right combination of leadership skills and understanding of the new-age platforms to drive our agency’s transformation agenda,” said Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface
On joining the FCB family, Gaurav said, “I'm extremely excited to be taking up this role. FCB Interface has retained its top clients and talent for incredibly long periods of time, and that speaks volumes of the agency's strong fundamentals and people-centric culture. On top of it the agency has gone through an amazing creative transformation in recent years, embracing newer platforms of storytelling and driving ideas where creativity and technology seamlessly come together to impact human behaviour. The integration of digital planning & full funnel solutioning within the mainline capabilities has already happened here and that truly makes FCB Interface a future-ready agency.
I look forward to my role in taking the agency to the next level of success and, at the same time, bringing a fresh dimension to its already strong culture. Much like the 'Never Finished' philosophy of FCB, the best part of my story is yet to be told, and I'm committed to making it happen at FCB Interface, not just for myself but also for the agency and all our clients.”
