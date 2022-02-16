Republic Media Network elevates Hersh Bhandari as Group COO

Republic Media Network has elevated Hersh Bhandari as Group COO – Broadcasting Division.

Newly-inducted Darius Maneckji will be Business Head-Republic TV and Senior EVP.

He will report to Bhandari.

Darius will now lead the national operations for Republic TV, including the channel’s offices in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai. Before onboarding with Republic TV, his last assignment was with TV Today.

On leading Republic TV’s Business Operations, Darius Maneckji said, “I'm excited to join India’s fastest growing news Network. I look forward to working with one of the best teams in the business to ensure we continue to command and establish our leadership role in the English News genre.”

In his new role, Bhandari will oversee the entire national operations for all existing broadcast channels of the Network. He will also lead and strategise all future growth of the Network’s broadcasting business into languages and regions. On his elevation, Bhandari said, “At Republic Media Network, we continue to consolidate and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. I'm energised by the trust reposed in me by the Board, Management, and my colleagues, to help shape and deliver the next phase of growth. We think and move as one, shoulder-to-shoulder.”

On the next phase of growth and the changes in management, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami said, “The induction of strong business talent is part of the expansion of the Network and creation of a strong organizational base to take the plans forward.”

Commenting on the appointments, Goswami said, “I am excited about the new roles for both Hersh and Darius. The broadcasting division under Hersh will see rapid growth, like never before. Our digital business is being expanded by 100 percent and together with our Strategic Business partnerships, will be hived off into separate business divisions, each with their own leadership and goals. At a consolidated level, this should place us in a fantastic position to be the number one TV+Digital News company across the board in two years.”

