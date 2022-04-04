Rajul Kulshreshtha joins TV9 as consultant

Rajul Kulshreshtha, former CEO of Madison Media Plus, has joined TV9 as Consultant. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

An alumnus of St. Stephen's College, Kulshreshtha has over two decades of leadership experience in the industry, across media and media agencies.

Kulshreshtha began his career in Anthem Communications. Within a year, he was working with McCann-Erickson, an agency he joined as a trainee and left as VP of media after 11 years. There, he worked on marquee brands such as GM, Nestle, Gillette, Reckitt, Coca Cola to name a few.

In 2002, Kulshreshtha left for Indonesia where he worked with Publicis as the MD of Indonesia. It was a short stint and 2003 saw him as head of sales at CNBC Asia, based out of Singapore. He returned to India in 2004 with GroupM where he looked after the LG business for a period of two years and then was made the MD of Motivator, an agency that was started by him.

In 2012, Kulshreshtha started his own agency Xposure and launched a number of marquee brands, including Gionee, Cardekho.com, UC Browser, Mobikwik, Shopclues.com. In 2018, he exited Xposure and started a media consulting company called Consilium with PWC as one of his clients.

TV9 was launched by ABCL in 2014. The network comprises channels such as TV9 Bharatvarsh, TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati and TV9 Bangla. Barun Das is the Chief Executive Officer of the group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)