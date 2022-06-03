Rajesh Mahapatra to join PTI as Editor

Mahapatra is the Founder Director at Odisha Dialogues, also known as the Odisha Alochana Chakra

Rajesh Mahapatra will soon join Press Trust of India (PTI) as Editor.

In his 25-year-long career, Mahapatra has worked at various levels as a business journalist, political analyst, public policy expert, newsroom leader, and editor.

He is currently a columnist and commentator seeking to contribute to and shape public policy debates in Odisha and India at large. Mahapatra has also recently founded the Forum for Odisha Dialogues -- aka Odisha Alochana Chakra -- a non-partisan thought leadership forum dedicated to constructive discourse on the state's future.

Before this, he had almost 11-year long stint at Hindustan Times, where he led organisational change and digital innovation, and covered India's economic revolution for international publications such as the Associated Press and Bridge News.

Mahapatra was last designated as Editor at Large at Hindustan Times. He joined the media house in 2008 as Chief of Bureau, Business where he was responsible for anchoring HT’s business and financial coverage.

