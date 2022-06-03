Rajesh Mahapatra to join PTI as Editor
Mahapatra is the Founder Director at Odisha Dialogues, also known as the Odisha Alochana Chakra
Rajesh Mahapatra will soon join Press Trust of India (PTI) as Editor.
In his 25-year-long career, Mahapatra has worked at various levels as a business journalist, political analyst, public policy expert, newsroom leader, and editor.
Before this, he had almost 11-year long stint at Hindustan Times, where he led organisational change and digital innovation, and covered India's economic revolution for international publications such as the Associated Press and Bridge News.
Mahapatra was last designated as Editor at Large at Hindustan Times. He joined the media house in 2008 as Chief of Bureau, Business where he was responsible for anchoring HT’s business and financial coverage.
