Rajan Amba named Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India
Amba is currently Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care
Rajan Amba has been appointed Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, with effect from 1st March 2023.
He will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care.
Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”
Commenting on his appointment Rajan Amba said, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover - iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”
Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on 31st March 2023.
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over
Mohan is a long-term deputy of Wojcicki and was always considered a frontrunner for the post
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 7:43 AM | 1 min read
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has quit and she will pass on the mantle to Indian American Neal Mohan.
Wojcicki, who was among the first Google employees, shared the update on the video-sharing platform, stating that she will be focusing more on “family, health and personal projects,” going forward. She’s among the highest-paid women in tech and one of the longest-serving Google employees.
It was out of Wojcicki’s garage that Google operated in its initial days. She joined the team early on as a marketing manager, rising through the ranks to become one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley. Her successor Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate who joined Google in 2008.
He is currently the Chief Product Officer at YouTube, a role he held since 2015. Reports say that Mohan was always touted to replace Wojcicki and was her top deputy. Mohan shared a tweet about the development: “Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...”
ProfitWheel names Sarabjeet Singh as Chief Business Officer
Prior to this, Singh was with Bobble AI
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 7:02 PM | 1 min read
ProfitWheel has appointed Sarabjeet Singh as the Chief Business Officer.
Singh was Executive Vice President Business at Bobble AI for over 18 months.
Prior to that he was Senior VP-Sales at MarketsandMarkets.
He was also with Good Worker as Director of Sales and Marketing and Country Head at Vyng.Inc.
Himanshu Shekhar steps down as India.com Editor
He took over the post in 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:18 PM | 1 min read
India.com Editor Himanshu Shekhar has moved on.
He joined India.com (formerly Zee Digital) in 2020 and was part of several edit and product initiatives.
Himanshu has seen India.com rank among the top-3 fastest growing websites as per a Reuters survey and also touch 100 million unique visitors a month.
Apart from his role as the Editor, he also shouldered the responsibility for Cricket Country as and when required.
Confirming the news, Himanshu said: "India.com and Cricket Country will forever remain close to my heart. I got a tremendous opportunity and wonderful team to work with in Zee Digital and I will cherish the moments."
FCB Group India appoints Amita Karia as Chief Financial Officer
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
FCB Group India has announced the appointment of Amita Karia as the new Chief Financial Officer. She takes charge from the group’s current Chief Financial Officer, C Suresh, who will retire in April 2023 after completing a glorious 29 years with the company.
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). After completing her CA with PWC, Amita joined Tata Interactive Systems, the first entrepreneurial venture of the Tata Group, which was committed to creating high-end learning solutions for a whole range of clients, from universities to corporates. She was part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India. Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more. She then spent 5 years in JLR, also a unique experience, bringing together luxury and the complexity of high-end cars.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, states, "Finance is the cornerstone of any business and Suresh has been an invaluable partner. His unwavering dedication to our business and sharp financial acumen has been integral to our success. Under his financial leadership, we have emerged stronger than ever, with a wealth of capabilities and strategic partnerships that position us for continued growth. Suresh is handing over a solid balance sheet to Amita, and I am excited to have Amita join our executive leadership at FCB Group India. Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.”
“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB
Amita Karia said, “I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.”
iCubesWire makes key senior hires to leadership team
Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 11:33 AM | 3 min read
iCubesWire has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North.
Ashish Satish Naik brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the industry for 22 years. His most recent position was with OLX India as a Director of business, and he has also worked with leading companies such as Times Internet and Network 18 in leadership roles.
Ankit Sethi is backed by over 14 years of professional experience in digital marketing, advertising and brand management. In his most recent role, Mr. Sethi was associated with Sharechat as a business Director, and has worked with several reputed organizations such as Paytm, Carwale, Hindustan Times, Reliance Broadcast, 92.7 Big FM, Wipro, and Wisden.
Commenting on the appointments, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish and Ankit join our team. Their value as leaders and in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable in driving growth and strengthening our position as a leaders in the market. We are confident their addition will contribute significantly to our business growth and success.”
Ashish will be at the helm of driving business in the Western and Southern regions of India, working closely with clients to develop effective strategies that deliver measurable results. He will also be responsible for expanding iCubesWire’s business in these regions, identifying new opportunities and building strong relationships with key clients.
Commenting on the new role, Ashish Satish Naik, said, “I am thrilled to join iCubesWire and lead the team in West & South India. My experience in the industry has taught me that in today’s digitally-driven fast-paced world, it is essential to stay on top of emerging trends and technologies to remain competitive. I plan to use my knowledge and expertise to bring innovation to the team and help iCubesWire reach new heights.”
Ankit will drive iCubesWire’s business growth in the North India market. In addition, his extensive experience and understanding of the digital marketing industry will enable him to help iCubesWire clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital solutions.
Commenting on the new role, Ankit Sethi, said, “I am excited to join iCubesWire as the Business Director, North. I look forward to driving iCubesWire’s revenue growth and contributing to the company’s vision of providing clients with innovative and effective digital solutions. In addition, I am excited to work with the talented team at iCubesWire and help clients achieve their business goals.”
BBH India gets Ashutosh Jaiswal as VP, Strategic Planning
He will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 10:25 AM | 2 min read
Publicis Groupe India agency BBH India today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Jaiswal as Vice-President of Strategic Planning. In response to the exponential growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins, BBH is continuing to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma.
Jaiswal brings over eleven years of experience in integrated planning for leading brands such as Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, to name a few. In his last role as Creative Strategy Director at FCB Interface, he works on Mahindra Mileage Guarantee which ended up reaching 18.5 million people and raking in 16.6k leads in 90 days.
BBH India has fast-tracked into a creative powerhouse with a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential. The agency’s legacy and reputation of iconic, pathbreaking creativity, has translated into creatively brilliant and outstandingly effective work for clients like Disney+Hotstar, Mahindra Racing, Skoda, Uber, Tinder, Garnier, World Gold Council, Audi, OkCupid, Ola Electric and Marico.
Jaiswal will continue to elevate brand strategy at the agency through a keen understanding of consumer needs leading to a more robust brand architecture for BBH's existing clients and driving growth through new business.
Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, BBH India, said, "We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work."
Ashutosh Jaiswal, VP, of Strategic Planning, BBH India said, "BBH's work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long-lasting resonance. I eagerly look forward to the great work that is to come from our collaboration."
When not thinking about building brands, Jaiswal enjoys writing poetry and bingeing on Animē.
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO
Dhamdhere was previously the head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 1 min read
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.
Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.
“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.
While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”
Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.
