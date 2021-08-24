Rahul Trehan elevated as COO of IOS Sports & Entertainment

He joined IOS Sports in January 2015 as Head of Media Relations

Updated: Aug 24, 2021 12:08 PM
Delhi-based sports management company IOS Sports & Entertainment has elevated Rahul Trehan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He joined IOS Sports in January 2015 as Head of Media Relations, following which he was elevated to Vice President in October 2018.

With over 16 years of proficient experience in the Talent management, Public Relations and Media, Rahul has handled a diverse range of portfolios spanning Brand Communications, Image Management, Media Management, Public Relations, PR for IOS Talent and Digital Media Management.

He has worked with National Men’s & Women’s Hockey Teams and Hockey India (National Sports Federation) as a Manager of Media & Public Relations for more than three years. He has 10 years of experience in journalism, working with leading media houses including ESPN Star Sports, Network 18, CRICKETNEXT.COM and Jagran Group.

IOS Sports represents Olympic medallists MC Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Manika Batra, Manpreet Singh, Jinson Johnson, and many other prominent sportspersons.

