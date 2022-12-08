Rahul Pagidipati returns as ZebPay CEO

Avinash Shekhar, the former CEO, is set to launch a Web3 start-up, wherein ZebPay will be an investor

ZebPay has Rahul Pagidipati back in charge as the CEO. He will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.

Also joining ZebPay’s active leadership will be Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of NAADAM (National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities). A successful serial entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Pagidipati will guide a new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.

The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.

On his appointment, Pagidipati said, “I’m excited to be back as CEO of ZebPay. I never stopped being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. As I step back into daily operations, we will build new products and services focused on the specific needs of our different customer groups, whether they be individuals, institutions, or government.”

“That includes the needs of regulators, because even as we innovate, we remember that ZebPay has a unique legacy of trust. Most Indian crypto investors started at ZebPay. We’ve been keeping customers’ funds safe since 2014 and we’ve worked with law enforcement on numerous cases. We’ll continue to set the standard for trust and transparency so that black swan events do not impact ZebPay and its customers.”

“Avinash has been a great partner in building ZebPay’s India operations and has contributed significantly in strengthening ZebPay’s position as one of the leading crypto exchanges in India. We wholeheartedly support Avinash’s aspirations to become an entrepreneur and will be a stakeholder in his new venture as we believe in his vision.”

Avinash Shekhar, former CEO at ZebPay said, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead ZebPay, a firm proud of its strong business and ethical values. Building ZebPay has been a wonderful and rewarding journey as I was able to closely witness India’s potential for the crypto and Web3 space. This, in fact, birthed the idea for my new venture. Rahul has always been my sounding board throughout my journey at ZebPay and has been nothing but supportive, when I expressed the desire to take the entrepreneurial route. I am confident that Rahul’s expertise and passion for the Web3 space will help ZebPay in reaching new heights.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)