PubMatic elevates Emily Yri to VP, International Marketing

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced it has appointed its APAC marketing director Emily Yri to the position of Vice President, International Marketing.

Yri remains based in Singapore, where she joined PubMatic in 2019 to help expand the company’s operations in Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Her new remit includes the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations.

“Emily is a vital part of the global marketing team,” said Johanna Bauman, PubMatic CMO. “The entire PubMatic global organization has benefited from her successful campaigns and initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, especially her work in key areas such as CTV and mobile advertising. I’m looking forward to seeing Emily expand her impact and put her expertise to play on a global scale.”

“I'm excited to take on this new role as we look to drive more coordination and innovation across our international markets,” said Yri. “By aligning multiple markets with our global goals we can achieve outsized results. I am looking forward to amplifying the amazing work being done by our APAC and EMEA marketing team and working closely with regional commercial teams as we continue to strengthen relationships with some of the industry’s leading global brands.”

