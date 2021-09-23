Publicis Media Services strengthens growth vertical with key elevations

Publicis Media Services realigns its media capabilities and strengthens its growth vertical that helps to create and maintain competitive advantage and single-minded focus on new-business development by on-boarding Rajiv Gopinath as Chief Product and Solutions Officer and Ajit Gurnani as Chief Growth Officer, Media Services.

The structure is strategically built to encompass clients and drive the synergies between data, tech and digital to deliver scaled media solutions.

Rajiv Gopinath steps up as a Chief Product and Solutions Officer from being a Chief Client Officer at Starcom, where he has been instrumental in building strategic functions and upscaling the business. In his new mandate, Rajiv will be leading product development and fortify the existing offerings while acquiring new products at Publicis Media Services. He will also be helping brands to strengthen their digital offerings, enabling data partnerships, data collection, research and tools.

Ajit Gurnani has been spearheading the role of Chief Client Officer at Zenith and has a splendid track record of business growth. In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media Services, he will drive the Power of One initiative with non-media entities and agencies of Groupe.

Speaking on the key appointments, Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, PublicisMedia Services, said, “I am delighted to have Rajiv Gopinath and Ajit Gurnani as a part of Publicis Media Services. Their deep understanding of data, digital, tech and media tied with a proven track record in business growth will help us in the realignment of our media services. In our continuous efforts to strengthen our team, we are confident that Rajiv and Ajit’s expertise and vast experience will add significant value to the organization.”

