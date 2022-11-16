Praharsh Chandra takes charge as Chief Business Officer at Shadowfax

Shadowfax Technologies, a crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, has announced the restructuring of its senior leadership to pave the way for the next level of business growth. Praharsh Chandra, one of the Co-Founders, will now be moving to a new role as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) at the organisation. Chandra has been the chief architect in building Shadowfax’s current network capabilities and expanding operations.

Additionally, Chandra has been instrumental in creating many of the moat’s Shadowfax boasts today, from hyperlocal and reverse logistics to a best-in-class cost structure. With the new restructuring, Praharsh is now responsible for devising growth strategies for all the current business lines and diversifying the current business portfolio. Chandra has previously worked with renowned companies like Hindustan Unilever and A.T.Kearney.

On the leadership restructuring, Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax Technologies said, "Praharsh has established operational efficiencies and best-in-class customer experience at Shadowfax solving many difficult problems over the years, helping us come up with unique services for our clients. His current role will be crucial in driving the growth agenda for our organisation in the years to come. I am confident that under Praharsh's leadership, our organisation will be able to achieve its growth vision and scale 10x by 2025."

Talking about the changes, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, Praharsh said, “Shadowfax has been on a fast-paced growth trajectory and the past 2-3 years have been tremendous for us business-wise. We are now clocking almost 2 million orders on our peak days. It has been a pleasure and delight to be a part of this rocket ship journey from scratch. We are a unique mix of hyperlocal, hub and spoke logistics models under one roof. I am excited to work with the team and expand our services to each and every business – big or small - in the coming years.”

