Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing

Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.

Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.

Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.

Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"

His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.

At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.

Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”

His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)