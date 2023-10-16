Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing

Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.
Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.
Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.
Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"
His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.
At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.
Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”
His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.
Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
X’s Samiran Gupta rejoins ICANN
Gupta was Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia at X
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
X’s Samiran Gupta has joined ICANN as the Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement APAC & Stakeholder Engagement South Asia. This is his second stint with the organisation.
Gupta had earlier joined ICANN in 2014 as Head of India, where he established ICANN's in-country engagement in India. In Jan 2022, he was elevated as the head of stakeholder engagement, South Asia.
He moved on from ICANN to join Twitter (now X) in Feb 2022 as the Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia. Gupta led Twitter/X’s overall vision on key content-related policy issues.
He has also had a close to four year long stint with APCO Worldwide as Senior Director and was the Managing Director for Access India Advisors for over 15 years.
“I have received many messages congratulating me on rejoining ICANN. I am very grateful for your good wishes and look forward to a new chapter of my career unfolding,” Gupta wrote, as he acknowledged his former colleagues at X, in a LinkedIn post.
Nikunj Garg moves on from Times Group
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now, and Executive Editor, Times Now, has moved on from the Times Group.
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role.
Garg took over as Editor of Mirror NOW in October 2021.
Garg has been associated with Times Network for more than a decade. His expertise lies in covering national political and international developments.
Neena Dasgupta exits AIDEM Ventures
Dasgupta is the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, and recently took up the role of media representative with The Economist
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:36 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta has moved out of AIDEM Ventures Pvt. Ltd, an independent media sales and consulting company.
She is the Founder of The Salt Inc and has been Chief Executive Officer of the company. The Salt completes a year now.
Dasgupta recently took up the role of Media Representative with The Economist.
She started heading AIDEM after the exit of Pradeep Hejmadi in August 2020.
Dasgupta was the CEO and Director of Zirca Digital Solutions from November 2014 to January 2023.
RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman
The role complements his current roles as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
RPG Group announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman of the diversified group.
In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”
A highly accomplished professional, Anant brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalization of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT's historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.
Anant Goenka's remarkable achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).
Speaking on the announcement, Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”
ABP Network appoints Ananta Natha Jha to lead UnCut
He has been roped in as Associate Vice-President of ABP Live
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:54 PM | 1 min read
ABP Network has onboarded Ananta Natha Jha as the Associate Vice-President of ABP Live. With a rich experience in handling digital content and an in-depth understanding of video and radio content, he will take charge as the Editor of the UnCut team. Ananta Natha Jha will lead a young team of journalists who put out digital content for Gen-Z and millennials, the network said.
Jha has experience working at several reputable organisations in crucial roles. A well-recognised voice, he has donned various hats being a radio jockey, a news anchor, voiceover artist, producer, programming head, and a talk show host, stated a release.
Ananta Natha Jha will play a key role in reshaping UnCut and rechanneling focus towards the younger generation with a focus on high-quality content, the release stated.
UnCut is a Gen-Z/millennials-focused vertical of ABP Network.
