P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as Global Chief Operating Officer

P&G has appointed Shailesh Jejurikar as the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will take charge in October.

“As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe). He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the Company,” P&G said.

Currently, Shailesh is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble’s largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes many of P&G’s most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer—and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.

In this role, Shailesh has led the team in delivering industry-leading results and value creation through innovation (R&D), a synchronized E2E supply chain, brand-building and sales.

“Shailesh’s extensive P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa). He has consistently delivered strong business results in every market and on every business, enabled via his deep experience of growing brands locally, regionally, globally and across service industries, together with his passion for brand building. He has the unique ability of identifying growth possibilities.

“As executive sponsor for global sustainability, Shailesh is actively driving P&G’s “force for good and a force for growth” vision to ensure our sustainability goals are fully integrated into the day-to-day business to enable—and to inspire—positive impact on the environment and society while creating value for the company, consumers and shareholders,” said the company.

