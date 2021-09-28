Pen India appoints Utpal Das as Group CEO

In the past, Das has been associated with TV Today, Times of India, Zee TV and Viacom 18

Pen Studios has appointed Utpal Das as its new Group CEO. In his current role he will be leading all the businesses under Pen Studios and it’s affiliates.

“Pen Studios is a dynamic and ever growing media entity, and Das has a remarkable history of success in implementing high impact growth strategies in his career of 30 years in the engineering consumer, healthcare industry, besides media,” the company said.

In the last 20 years he has professionally focused on media business serving in various capacities at TV Today, Times of India, Zee TV and Viacom 18, Das has led various initiatives and established processes which have largely become benchmarks in the industry.

An alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Silchar and IIFT, Delhi, Utpal’s vast experience and varied exposure would be handy in driving business strategies of Pen Group primarily operating in Entertainment space with its Film Studios, Broadcasting, Media-Tech Services, Distribution and Digital initiatives.

Welcoming him aboard, Jayantilal Gada, Chairman & MD of Pen Group said “Utpal was a natural fit in our organization, his business acumen combined with his industry experience is exactly what we needed for our planned growth here on, and we are glad to have him on board.”

Utpal Das said “Pen Group currently has many mega projects and different ventures as well, and I am happy to be a part of this dynamic organization and look forward to growing with it.”

