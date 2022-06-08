Partha Sarthi Kuila quits Zee Media, set to join a soon-to-launch news channel

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West Partha Sarthi Kuil has quit the company, sources have told e4m. Parth joined the company in February 2022. He is expected to join a soon-to-launch news channel in a senior ad sales position.

There was no comment from Zee Media at the time of filing this report.

At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam.

Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, Partha had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.

