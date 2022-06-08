Advertisement

Partha Sarthi Kuila quits Zee Media, set to join a soon-to-launch news channel

Kuila joined the company in February 2022

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 8, 2022 3:54 PM  | 1 min read
partha

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West Partha Sarthi Kuil has quit the company, sources have told e4m. Parth joined the company in February 2022. He is expected to join a soon-to-launch news channel in a senior ad sales position.

There was no comment from Zee Media at the time of filing this report.

At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam.

Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, Partha had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ad sales Zeel Partha Sarthi Kuila advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Meenal Baghel

HT appoints Meenal Baghel as the editor of Mumbai and Pune editions
2 hours ago

BQ Prime

Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Chengalvarayan join Quintillion Business Media's Board
2 hours ago

sandeep

Shoppers Stop appoints Sandeep Jabbal as Chief Digital Transformation, Information Officer
3 hours ago